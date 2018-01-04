Boehringer Ingelheim Demonstrates Continuous Commitment to Its Venture Fund and Fostering Innovation by More than Doubling Funding to 250 M?

- Business Wire
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced an increase in funding for its corporate venture fund, known as the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), from EUR 100 to 250 million. The additional funds will be used to invest in promising early stage start-up companies, focusing on regenerative medicine, infectious diseases and immune oncology among others, as well as growing the portfolio in the U.S. and opening doors for the BIVF in digital health. The significant additional funding goes along with a doubling of the number of investment managers.
âWe at the BIVF are inspired by the opportunity to increase investments and work across some of the most promising areas of biomedical research to date,â says Frank Kalkbrenner, M.D., Corporate Vice President and Head of the BIVF. âWe are thrilled to be opening a second U.S.-based office in 2018, which will allow us to collaborate more closely with biotech and start-up companies on the West Coast. This also brings us one step closer in our quest to be at the centre of the global digital health transformation.â
The expansion builds on the BIVFâs existing portfolio of 21 biotech and early stage start-up companies focused on various therapeutic areas of interest, including immune-oncology. Recent successes of the portfolio include:
âThe key differentiator for Boehringer Ingelheimâs Venture Fund lies in the close and trusted relationships with the portfolios and entrepreneurs with whom we are privileged to work with,â added Kalkbrenner. âThrough these connections, weâve successfully developed a number of biotech start-ups â from creation to exit â and we look forward to the ground-breaking work that lies ahead. We are a team that welcomes new adventure and risk-taking, if it means delivering novel solutions that will one day help patients everywhere lead healthier lives.â
Boehringer Ingelheimâs innovation strategy furthers its commitment to push the boundaries of biomedical research and development by accelerating the delivery of first in class breakthrough therapies for patients in need. The BIVF invests in the development of pioneering science, which offers the potential to provide significant benefits for patients, creating options for Boehringer Ingelheim to expand into new areas. It actively works to spin-out and create companies from academia, developing projects over a five to seven year time period with initial investments in seed or series A funding. Staged investments start with EUR 0.5-3 million and can amount to up to EUR 10-15 million in funding.
