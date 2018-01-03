Strong Demand for Omada GDPR SaaS Solution Running on Microsoft´s Cloud

- Business Wire
Organizations have realized that they need an EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant access governance solution to address vital challenges. They also know they need a solution in place by May 25 2018. Consequently, Omada experiences a strong uptake of its unique governance solution as-a service, which addresses precisely these issues.
âOmada provides an excellent enterprise grade governance solution running on Azure. The Omada solution, in combination with Azure AD Premium for single sign on and authentication, offers the full palette of functions required for organizations in one single, strong combined packageâ, says Claus Jul Christiansen, Director for Partners & SMCs at Microsoft Denmark. âThe Omada GDPR SaaS solution is a great example of how the partnership between Microsoft and Omada has evolved and is used to create great value for organizations. The Omada solution is fueled by Azure cloud, and it utilizes strong Azure features such as geo-redundancy and in general benefits from the high security standards provided in Azureâ
The future-proof solution
Omada and Microsoft announced a strategic alliance in late 2017 and in connection with the announcement, Alex Simons, Director, Product Management, Microsoft Identity Division, Microsoft Corp. said, âThe Omada platform is built on Microsoft technology and is the perfect fit for Azure Active Directory Premium. The two solutions combined give customers a future-proof, and easy-to-use, identity management and access governance solution across on-premises and cloud.â
Creating even greater value to the customers
In 2017, Omada was also named Microsoft Security Partner of the Year in the Danish market â a recognition that underlines the strong partnership.
âMore and more organizations appreciate that the Omada Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution allows organizations to demonstrate progress and obtain significant value in just a few months, providing a fast track to get in control of their privacy data and demonstrate compliance with easy-to-use, easy-to-manage dashboards,â says Morten Boel Sigurdsson, CEO, Omada. âThe solution provides full provisioning and lifecycle governance capabilities across all enterprise systems on-premises and in the cloud, and is created to meet todayâs business and technology needs and drivers as it is delivered as-a-service and drives down the total cost of ownershipâ.
Morten Boel Sigurdsson continues: âAzure is a powerful cloud, and we are very pleased to have chosen Azure as the platform of choice. It enables us to scale the capacity of our solution to meet our clientâs needs and we look forward to expanding our solution even further, servicing even more clients in the future, as they increasingly realize what they can accomplish with this solution.â
About Omada
Omada is a global leader in identity & access governance, with almost two decades of experience and millions of identities under management. Omada is a strategic Microsoft Alliance Partner, international cybersecurity Microsoft ISV, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Microsoft Partner of the Year (DK) 2017 and three times global Microsoft Award winner within Identity & Secure Access. The Omada solution is recognized by Gartner in the âCritical Capabilities report for IGAâ, where Omada ranks among the three top scoring products in two out of four use cases. According to Gartner, âMost organizations find that governance-oriented capabilities provide the most value, with less deployment risk than provisioning.â (Gartner 2017).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005058/en/
