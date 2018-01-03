Dr. Philippe Chambon Joins Pharnext´s Board of Directors

- Business Wire
Regulatory News:
Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced its board of directors has appointed Dr. Philippe Chambon as a new, independent, non-executive member. He is replacing Jacques Attali for the remainder of the term, until the Annual Shareholderâs meeting is called to approve the 2018 financial statements.
Dr. Chambon, M.D, Ph.D., is a well-known healthcare professional who has spent 22 years as a venture capital investor in the U.S., primarily focused on biopharmaceutical and digital health companies. He led the creation of New Leaf Venture Partners as a spin-off from the Sprout Group. As such, he served on numerous boards of both private and public companies, including Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Endo), ePocrates Inc. (acquired by AthenaHealth), Truveris and NxStage Medical (acquisition by Fresenius Medical Care pending).
âWe thank Jacques Attali for his unique and precious contribution during the years he served on our boardâ said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of Pharnextâs Board of Directors. âWe are delighted that Philippe is joining us. His experience, expertise, and judgement are invaluable and will help Pharnext reach the next level and deliver the innovative treatments we are working on.â
Dr. Chambon added: âI am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Daniel, Michel and the whole Pharnext team. The Companyâs unique focus on the clear opportunity that drug combinations represent has the potential to be truly revolutionary.â
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimerâs disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPYâ¢. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUGâ¢ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property, including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005404/en/
El Real Madrid ganó (0-3) al Numancia en la ida de octavos de final de Copa de Rey disputada en Los Pajaritos gracias a los goles de Gareth …
El número 49.673 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 4 de enero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
El Numancia reclamó con vehemencia un posible penalti de Theo Hernández a Dani Nieto en el partido de ida de octavos de final de Copa del …
Dos personas han fallecido y al menos otra ha resultado herida por arma blanca en una pelea multitudinaria en la localidad malagueña de …
Celta y Barcelona empataron (1-1) en Balaídos en la ida de octavos de final de Copa del Rey. Un tanto de Pione Sisto neutralizó el gol …
Luis Llopis es el preparador de porteros del Real Madrid. El vasco llegó al conjunto blanco en verano de 2015 y se ha convertido en uno de …
El Manchester United no está cumpliendo con las expectativas creadas a principios de año. Es su falta de futuro en la Premier (en Champions …
El Barcelona está muy cerca de apuntalar su defensa con la llegada de Yerry Mina, central del Palmeiras. Los culés, que andan detrás del …
Llegó al Real Madrid el pasado verano después un curso brillante con el Alavés (final de Copa incluida), pero Marcos Llorente es a día de …
El Manchester City, el Arsenal y el PSG son los tres equipos de mayor capacidad financiera del mundo del fútbol, según se desprende del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
5 carnes imposibles de rechazar
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens