Dr. Philippe Chambon Joins Pharnext´s Board of Directors

3/01/2018 - 11:40

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced its board of directors has appointed Dr. Philippe Chambon as a new, independent, non-executive member. He is replacing Jacques Attali for the remainder of the term, until the Annual Shareholderâs meeting is called to approve the 2018 financial statements.

Dr. Chambon, M.D, Ph.D., is a well-known healthcare professional who has spent 22 years as a venture capital investor in the U.S., primarily focused on biopharmaceutical and digital health companies. He led the creation of New Leaf Venture Partners as a spin-off from the Sprout Group. As such, he served on numerous boards of both private and public companies, including Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Endo), ePocrates Inc. (acquired by AthenaHealth), Truveris and NxStage Medical (acquisition by Fresenius Medical Care pending).

âWe thank Jacques Attali for his unique and precious contribution during the years he served on our boardâ said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of Pharnextâs Board of Directors. âWe are delighted that Philippe is joining us. His experience, expertise, and judgement are invaluable and will help Pharnext reach the next level and deliver the innovative treatments we are working on.â

Dr. Chambon added: âI am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Daniel, Michel and the whole Pharnext team. The Companyâs unique focus on the clear opportunity that drug combinations represent has the potential to be truly revolutionary.â

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimerâs disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPYâ¢. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUGâ¢ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property, including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

