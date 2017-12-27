330 43

Substantial EU Funding to International BOUNCE Consortium

27/12/2017 - 11:00

- Business Wire

The goal of the project is to support value based healthcare. In practical terms, this means the development of cost-efficient clinical tools for patient empowerment and for enhancing patientsâ capacity to recover from cancer treatments.

The BOUNCE Consortium includes experts in the fields of oncology, computer modeling, psychology, and social medicine from Finland, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Israel. Helsinki University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center has been chosen to coordinate this prospective, multi-center study on how to optimally support breast cancer patients and improve their resilience. BOUNCE received a five-million-euro funding and near perfect score at the evaluation stage, attesting to its expected impact. It is a four-year projectwhich started in November 2017.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. More than half of breast cancer patients are actively working. Good quality of life and ability to return to normal life after cancer diagnosis are important to patients.

The BOUNCE project will explore factors that influence breast cancer patientsâ resilience over a two-year period, and will address their capacity to resume a normal everyday life and work following breast cancer treatments. Resilience experts will initially develop a working model of resilience to breast cancer and of related clinical, biological, social, and psychological factors. This model will be tested in a prospective multicenter study that will recruit large numbers of early phase breast cancer patients from specialized cancer treatment centers in Finland, Israel, Italy, and Portugal.

The wealth of patient information targeted by BOUNCE will be registered through innovative, interactive mobile solution designed by Noona Healthcare in close collaboration with its earlier research and development partner Helsinki University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center. Information technology experts will apply innovative computational tools to identify key factors involved in building and maintaining resilience in these women.

The BOUNCE Consortium includes: Helsinki University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center Finland, Foundation for Research and Technology -Hellas, Greece, European Institute of Oncology Italy, Institute of Communication and Computer Systems Greece, NHG Consulting Finland, Hebrew University School of Social Work and Social Welfare Israel, Singularlogic S.A Greece, FundaÃ§Ã£o D. Anna de Sommer Champalimaud e Dr. Carlos Montez Champalimaud (Champalimaud Clinical Center & Foundation Portugal, Noona Healthcare Finland.

Â

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220006243/en/

PUBLICIDAD