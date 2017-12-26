Empresas y finanzas
En EcoDiario.es

33043

Alps Electric to Introduce Input Device for Autonomous Cars and Other Technologies at CES 2018

26/12/2017 - 10:30

- Business Wire

Japanese electronic components manufacturer Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6770)(President: Toshihiro Kuriyama; Head Office: Tokyo) will open a booth at CES 2018 to introduce its latest technology. CES 2018 opens at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States on January 9, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005084/en/

Alps Electric Capacitive Input Device (Graphic: Business Wire)

Alps Electric Capacitive Input Device (Graphic: Business Wire)

At CES 2018, an exposition of cutting-edge technologies brought together from around the world, Alps Electric will introduce core technologies and solutions in areas expected to gain prominence in the near futureâautonomous driving, augmented reality applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Exhibit Highlights

  1. Capacitive Input Device for Automotive Use
    For autonomous cars of the future, Alps Electric is putting forward an input device based on capacitive technology that enables gesture and touch input and control of systems around the driver. The device contributes to a comfortable user experience by allowing accurate input, such as selection of menu options, without actually making direct contact with the touch panel. This is achieved using a highly sensitive capacitive sensor, an Alps-developed algorithm and original ASIC design.
    The Alps booth will present examples of solutions integrating the device with natural materials such as leather and wood, taking advantage of its excellent sensitivity and accuracy. Visitors to the booth will be able to operate them.
  2. HAPTICâ¢ Trigger Plus
    Alps Electricâs force feedback technology is applied in the HAPTICâ¢ Trigger Plus, a controller that realistically recreates the feel of objects. Besides recreating pressure, vibrations and thermal sensations, HAPTICâ¢ Trigger Plus includes a feature that senses finger movements using a capacitive sensor, providing for a much more immersive virtual reality control experience.
    Visitors to the Alps Electric booth can try the demonstration, which recreates a variety of haptic sensations using items like a stainless steel cup, a snowman or a puppy.

When you are at CES 2018, please stop by the Alps Electric booth.

Â 

Outline of the Exhibition
Â 
Exhibition: Â  CES 2018
Dates: Â  January 9-12, 2018
Venue: Â  Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center
Booth location: Â  North Hall Meeting Room N103
Â 

Exhibits

â¢ Capacitive Input Device for Automotive Use
â¢ HAPTICâ¢ Trigger Plus
â¢ Thin Touch Input Module
â¢ IoT Sensor Network Module
â¢ IoT for Sports Technology
â¢ VR Gripâ¢ Platform*
â¢ GlidePointÂ® Circle Trackpads* and moreâ¦

*Technologies of Alps Electric group company Cirque Corporation (Salt Lake City, USA)

Alps Electric Core Technologies

Alps Electric possesses core technologies in three areasâhuman-machine interfaces, sensors and connectivityâand persistently creates electronic components of value for the customer through enrichment and fusion of those technologies.
The company has performed tremendously well in these areas. In the human-machine interface and sensor domains, Alps Electric has been selected as primary supplier of products for applications including smartphones, game consoles and automobiles. And in the connectivity domain, the company led the industry in commencing mass production of V2X modules for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

Â 

About Alps Electric
Â 
Company name: Â  Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
Established: Â  November 1, 1948
Capital stock: Â  Â¥38.730 billion (as of end of March 2017)
No. of employees (consolidated): Â  42,053 (as of end of March 2017)

No. of employees (electronic components segment):

 Â  22,688 (worldwide; as of end of March 2017)
Net sales (consolidated): Â  Â¥753.262 billion (year ended March 31, 2017)

Net sales (electronic components segment):

 Â  Â¥437.676 billion (year ended March 31, 2017)
Â 

Â 

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 109,49 +4,53 +4,31%
FRA 32,36 +0,40 +1,25%
ITA 152,01 +3,04 +2,04%
GRE 369,08 +1,56 +0,42%
POR 144,17 +9,24 +6,84%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • USDCLP(+319 puestos)
    Sube del 564 al 245
  • USDBRL(+275 puestos)
    Sube del 527 al 252
  • USDARS(+171 puestos)
    Sube del 442 al 271
  • (+150 puestos)
    Sube del 607 al 457
  • CREDITO(+145 puestos)
    Sube del 592 al 447
  • China(-142 puestos)
    Cae del 5 al 147
  • Alemania(-479 puestos)
    Cae del 161 al 640
  • Grecia(-401 puestos)
    Cae del 69 al 470
  • Rusia(-371 puestos)
    Cae del 211 al 582
  • Francia(-334 puestos)
    Cae del 187 al 521

Evasión

Llega el fin del avión Boeing 747

Llega el fin del avión Boeing 747

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens