Alps Electric to Introduce Input Device for Autonomous Cars and Other Technologies at CES 2018

Japanese electronic components manufacturer Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6770)(President: Toshihiro Kuriyama; Head Office: Tokyo) will open a booth at CES 2018 to introduce its latest technology. CES 2018 opens at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States on January 9, 2018.
At CES 2018, an exposition of cutting-edge technologies brought together from around the world, Alps Electric will introduce core technologies and solutions in areas expected to gain prominence in the near futureâautonomous driving, augmented reality applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Exhibit Highlights
Outline of the Exhibition
|Exhibition:
|CES 2018
|Dates:
|January 9-12, 2018
|Venue:
|Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center
|Booth location:
|North Hall Meeting Room N103
Exhibits
â¢ Capacitive Input Device for Automotive Use
â¢ HAPTICâ¢ Trigger Plus
â¢ Thin Touch Input Module
â¢ IoT Sensor Network Module
â¢ IoT for Sports Technology
â¢ VR Gripâ¢ Platform*
â¢ GlidePointÂ® Circle Trackpads* and moreâ¦
*Technologies of Alps Electric group company Cirque Corporation (Salt Lake City, USA)
Alps Electric Core Technologies
Alps Electric possesses core technologies in three areasâhuman-machine interfaces, sensors and connectivityâand persistently creates electronic components of value for the customer through enrichment and fusion of those technologies.
The company has performed tremendously well in these areas. In the human-machine interface and sensor domains, Alps Electric has been selected as primary supplier of products for applications including smartphones, game consoles and automobiles. And in the connectivity domain, the company led the industry in commencing mass production of V2X modules for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.
About Alps Electric
|Company name:
|Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
|Established:
|November 1, 1948
|Capital stock:
|Â¥38.730 billion (as of end of March 2017)
|No. of employees (consolidated):
|42,053 (as of end of March 2017)
No. of employees (electronic components segment):
|22,688 (worldwide; as of end of March 2017)
|Net sales (consolidated):
|Â¥753.262 billion (year ended March 31, 2017)
Net sales (electronic components segment):
|Â¥437.676 billion (year ended March 31, 2017)
