Westinghouse Applauds Decision to Continue Vogtle Construction

Westinghouse Electric Company is pleased to learn of todayâs decision by the Georgia Public Service Commission to proceed with construction on the two AP1000Â® nuclear power plants currently under construction at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia.
âThe decision to proceed with construction signals the importance of the United Statesâ domestic nuclear energy program and will stabilize the thousands of high-paying, long-term jobs required to successfully complete the project,â said Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer JosÃ© Emeterio GutiÃ©rrez. âThis is an especially important decision for the U.S. energy sector and the global nuclear energy industry. Georgiaâs economy will continue to reap the benefits of the reliable, safe and clean energy the units will provide when complete.â
Vogtle Electric Generating Plant is owned by Georgia Power and partners Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities. Bechtel is completing construction of the project under the management of Southern Nuclear, the Southern Company subsidiary that operates the existing two units at Plant Vogtle.
Westinghouse applauds the steadfast work completed to date by the projectâs team, including the November 2017 placement of the Unit 4 CA02 module, a critical component of the In-Containment Refueling Water Storage Tank (IRWST). The many benefits of the AP1000 plant design, including its passive safety features and strong licensing pedigree, continue to be recognized worldwide. In the meantime, final work is being completed on the worldâs first four AP1000 units at the Sanmen and Haiyang sites in China.
