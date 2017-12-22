330 43

Nel ASA: Awarded Orders over $2.3 Million for U.S. and U.K. Navy Electrolyzer Stacks

Proton OnSite (Proton), the U.S. subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received combined purchase orders for electrolyzer cell stacks from United Technologies Aerospace Systems (UTAS) for the U.S. and U.K. submarine fleets, at a value of more than $2.34 million. The electrolyzer stacks produce critical life support oxygen for Navy crews on multiple classes of nuclear powered submarines and will be delivered under an exclusive contract.

âWe are very proud to work with our partner UTAS and the Navy customers for our cell stacks. These new orders demonstrate the continuing success of our world class manufacturing and quality systems, as well as the robustness of our industry leading PEM technology that is delivering mission critical oxygen to the sailors onboard these Navy submarine fleets,â says Steve Szymanski, Director Project and Government Business Development for Nel.

The purchase orders, valued at more than $2.3 million, will be part of an exclusive contract with UTAS, and follows Protonâs long history of supplying PEM electrolyzer stacks for the production of critical life sustaining oxygen on board Navy submarines for over a decade. The cell stack technology jointly developed by Proton and UTAS for their Navy customers has also been integrated into commercial electrolyzers under Protonâs C SeriesÂ® product line.

âThe Navy acquisition community is now exclusively buying PEM stacks for oxygen production on submarines, based on its long track record of reliability and performance, and Nel is now the worldâs leading supplier of PEM technology for this application. Furthermore, the military heritage and performance of these cell stacks assures customers receive unparalleled reliability and durability for their commercial electrolyzer applications,â says Steve.

