Nel ASA: Awarded Orders over $2.3 Million for U.S. and U.K. Navy Electrolyzer Stacks

- Business Wire
Proton OnSite (Proton), the U.S. subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received combined purchase orders for electrolyzer cell stacks from United Technologies Aerospace Systems (UTAS) for the U.S. and U.K. submarine fleets, at a value of more than $2.34 million. The electrolyzer stacks produce critical life support oxygen for Navy crews on multiple classes of nuclear powered submarines and will be delivered under an exclusive contract.
âWe are very proud to work with our partner UTAS and the Navy customers for our cell stacks. These new orders demonstrate the continuing success of our world class manufacturing and quality systems, as well as the robustness of our industry leading PEM technology that is delivering mission critical oxygen to the sailors onboard these Navy submarine fleets,â says Steve Szymanski, Director Project and Government Business Development for Nel.
The purchase orders, valued at more than $2.3 million, will be part of an exclusive contract with UTAS, and follows Protonâs long history of supplying PEM electrolyzer stacks for the production of critical life sustaining oxygen on board Navy submarines for over a decade. The cell stack technology jointly developed by Proton and UTAS for their Navy customers has also been integrated into commercial electrolyzers under Protonâs C SeriesÂ® product line.
âThe Navy acquisition community is now exclusively buying PEM stacks for oxygen production on submarines, based on its long track record of reliability and performance, and Nel is now the worldâs leading supplier of PEM technology for this application. Furthermore, the military heritage and performance of these cell stacks assures customers receive unparalleled reliability and durability for their commercial electrolyzer applications,â says Steve.
For additional information on Protonâs C Series Stacks, click here.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171221006046/en/
El reputado cocinero Àngel Solé, propietario del restaurante Ca l'Àngel de Valls (Tarragona), ha fallecido hoy al chocar el coche que …
El exfutbolista Ibon Urrengoetxea, de 43 años, ha fallecido en la madrugada de este sábado tras ser atacado por dos individuos en plena …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinédine Zidane, lamentó la derrota ante el FC Barcelona (0-3) en el Clásico del fútbol español y tiene …
Sergio Ramos, capitán del Real Madrid, ha sido uno de los protagonistas del 'Clásico' liguero entre Real Madrid y Barcelona perteneciente a …
El mediocampista del Real Madrid Francisco Román Alarcón, conocido deportivamente como Isco, protagonizó algunas de las cuestiones más …
Ya han comenzado los preparativos para el especial de Navidad de Operación Triunfo. Los concursantes interpretarán a duo una canción con …
El miembro más díscolo de la Familia Real, Felipe Juan Froilán de todos los Santos, ha vuelto a protagonizar otro sonado incidente en la …
El futbolista croata del Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic, fue la gran novedad en el once de Zidane para el 'Clásico'. Una apuesta que no le …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, volvió a quedar señalado este domingo en el 'Clásico' del fútbol español que su equipo …
El FC Barcelona ha reventado LaLiga con su victoria en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu por 0-3 al Real Madrid en el partido perteneciente a la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens