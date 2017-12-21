330 43

Monnit´s ALTA IoT Solution Available Worldwide

21/12/2017 - 13:00

- Business Wire

Monnit CorporationÂ (www.monnit.com) today announced the international availability of their ALTA enterprise IoT solution. In addition to current FCC and IC certifications for ALTA 900 MHz products (for use in the US and Canada), ALTA has received CE/ETSI (European) approval for both 868 MHz and 433 MHz products, making them suitable for global use. ALTA products have been proven to comply with the essential performance, safety and environmental requirements set by law around the world.

âThere has been an overwhelming amount of interest in the ALTA product line from our international partners,â said Monnit CEO Brad Walters. âWe are excited to have ALTA fully certified for global use in the 868 and 433 MHz frequencies, and are now able to start shipping products to our global partners and customers.â

ALTA products offer four times the wireless range (1,000+ feet, non-line-of-site) and much stronger battery life (10+ years on two AA batteries) than traditional sensors. ALTA products also use Monnitâs new Encrypt-RFâ¢ bank level security, featuring 256-bit exchange and AES-128 CTR for all data messages. Other features include: onboard memory for data logging if a sensor is out of range, and over-the-air updates that allow products to be updated remotely if new fixes or features become available.

All of MonnitÂ´s wireless sensors include free basic iMonnit online sensor monitoring with SMS text and email alerting. For more information on Monnitâs ALTA sensors, gateways and remote monitoring software, call (801) 561-5555 or visit www.monnit.com/alta.

Monnit provides ALTA products to OEMs and resellers through the IoTvantageâ¢ business partner program, which allows for volume discounts and private branding of both the wireless hardware and online monitoring software. Learn more at www.monnit.com/partner.

About Monnit Corp.

Monnit is a global leader in the design and manufacture of low-cost turnkey monitoring solutions for commercial, industrial and consumer markets, recognized by CRN as one of the â15 Coolest IoT Hardware Companiesâ for its innovation, devices, analytics and infrastructure that have transformed and improved the way we work and live.

