330 43

Nel ASA: Awarded $7.71 Million for Three Hydrogen Fueling Stations

21/12/2017 - 11:00

- Business Wire

Nel Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received $7.71 million in contracts for three hydrogen fueling stations. The first station will continue the success of combining Proton PEM Electrolysis with a Nel H2StationÂ®, and follows the $8.3 million contract announced in September for Sunline Transit Agency in California. This Proton PEM Electrolysis/Nel H2StationÂ® fueling solution will be built for NT Bene in PÃ¤rnu, Estonia and will have a hydrogen capacity greater than 400kg/day. In addition, Uno-X Hydrogen AS, a Nel ASA joint venture, has been awarded a grant from Enova SF, for two hydrogen fueling stations in Akershus, Norway.

âWe are pleased to make a first sale of using Proton PEM Electrolysis combined with the Nel H2Station in Europe. This is a compact and competitive solution for H2Stations for heavy duty vehicles in Europe,â says Jacob Krogsgaard SVP Nel Hydrogen Solutions. The Estonia H2Station will serve cars, busses and trucks.

âNelâs building of two additional hydrogen fueling stations in Akershus will ensure a solid, initial network of fueling stations in the county. It also marks an important step in establishing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for wide-spread use of hydrogen vehicles throughout Norway by 2020. The support is also another positive signal from the government recognizing hydrogen as an important zero-emission fuel for the Norwegian transport sector,â says Jon AndrÃ© LÃ¸kke, CEO of Nel.

Enova SF is a Norwegian public enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy.

âThe market for hydrogen fueling solutions is in an exciting growth phase globally, and itâs great to see that the Norwegian government through Enova is recognizing this. Akershus has been the leading region in Norway on hydrogen mobility, and we are happy to support its continued development by establishing two additional hydrogen stations in the region,â says LÃ¸kke.

For additional information, please visit Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005870/en/

PUBLICIDAD