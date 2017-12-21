- Business Wire
Quintiq, a Dassault SystÃ¨mes company and global leader in supply chain planning and optimization (SCP&O), announced its partnership with Alro, the largest aluminum smelter in the Central and non-CIS Eastern European region. Quintiqâs solution will provide capacity planning, inventory management and production scheduling support capabilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005502/en/
Alro optimizes production with Quintiq to maintain regional dominance (Photo: Business Wire)
A member of the worldâs seventh largest aluminum producer Vimetco N.V., Alro aims to increase its delivery performance and production volume while keeping costs low and minimizing scrap. The company also plans to increase its momentum in highly demanding sectors such as aerospace and automotive metals. Quintiqâs supply chain planning and optimization solution will help Alro reach these goals and maintain its regional dominance by providing full visibility over its entire supply chain to enhance delivery performance and maintain high customer satisfaction levels.
âVisibility creates value,â said Dobra Gheorghe, Alroâs General Director. âQuintiqâs streamlined approach to scheduling gives us full visibility of our present situation, enabling us to better anticipate demand, lead time and potential bottlenecks. This allows us to be more resilient against unforeseen disruptions. Increased assurance of on-time in-full deliveries also enables us to maintain the trust and satisfaction of our customers.â
Alroâs first project with Quintiq is expected to go live in early 2018. Alro has set specific goals that it aims to achieve for the duration of the project. These include a reduction in work-in-progress inventory; an increase in throughput; a reduction of power consumption to achieve sustainability goals; and improved delivery performance.
Quintiqâs successful 20-year track record in the metals industry enabled it to develop solutions that can quickly be implemented with minimal customization, yet tailored to fit Alroâs unique processes, rules, requirements and constraints. Quintiq specializes in end-to-end solutions configured to meet the specific needs of its customers. However, its process-specific metals solutions have the added advantage of being a cost-effective option for companies seeking to quickly optimize specific aspects of their operations before expanding to a large-scale, fully-customized solution.
âQuintiqâs extensive expertise and experience in the metals industry has resulted in the development of proven solutions that bring true value to our customers,â said Markus Malinen, Vice President EMEA-Russia at Quintiq. âOur symbiotic relationship with the industry has resulted in solutions that truly fit the metals landscape and are capable of quickly showing tangible results in the real world. We are confident that Alro will soon experience the full benefits of Quintiqâs optimization technology.â
About Alro
Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminum producer. Alro is the largest aluminum producer in Continental Europe (excluding Russia and Scandinavia), having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tons per year.
The main markets for the products manufactured by Alro are within the EU (Germany, Hungary, Poland, Greece and Romania). Alro also exports to the USA and Asia. Alro is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations. Alroâs products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminum on the LME as well as international standards for flat-rolled products. To learn more, visit alro.ro.
About Quintiq
Every business has its supply chain planning puzzles. Some of those puzzles are large, some are complex and some seem impossible to solve. Since 1997, Quintiq has been solving each of those puzzles using a single supply chain planning and optimization software. Today, industry-leading companies across the globe rely on Quintiq software to plan and optimize workforces, logistics and production. Quintiq is part of Dassault SystÃ¨mes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and has headquarters in the Netherlands and the USA, and offices around the world.
For more information, visit quintiq.com or follow Quintiq on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005502/en/
La Unión de consumidores de Andalucía (UCA-UCE) llamó este sabado a padres y adultos en general a no "dejarse tiranizar por los niños" en …
El reputado cocinero Àngel Solé, propietario del restaurante Ca l'Àngel de Valls (Tarragona), ha fallecido hoy al chocar el coche que …
El exfutbolista Ibon Urrengoetxea, de 43 años, ha fallecido en la madrugada de este sábado tras ser atacado por dos individuos en plena …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinédine Zidane, lamentó la derrota ante el FC Barcelona (0-3) en el Clásico del fútbol español y tiene …
Sergio Ramos, capitán del Real Madrid, ha sido uno de los protagonistas del 'Clásico' liguero entre Real Madrid y Barcelona perteneciente a …
El mediocampista del Real Madrid Francisco Román Alarcón, conocido deportivamente como Isco, protagonizó algunas de las cuestiones más …
Ya han comenzado los preparativos para el especial de Navidad de Operación Triunfo. Los concursantes interpretarán a duo una canción con …
El miembro más díscolo de la Familia Real, Felipe Juan Froilán de todos los Santos, ha vuelto a protagonizar otro sonado incidente en la …
El futbolista croata del Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic, fue la gran novedad en el once de Zidane para el 'Clásico'. Una apuesta que no le …
El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, volvió a quedar señalado este domingo en el 'Clásico' del fútbol español que su equipo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens