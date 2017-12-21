330 43

Alro Optimizes Production with Quintiq to Maintain Regional Dominance

21/12/2017 - 11:00

- Business Wire

Quintiq, a Dassault SystÃ¨mes company and global leader in supply chain planning and optimization (SCP&O), announced its partnership with Alro, the largest aluminum smelter in the Central and non-CIS Eastern European region. Quintiqâs solution will provide capacity planning, inventory management and production scheduling support capabilities.

A member of the worldâs seventh largest aluminum producer Vimetco N.V., Alro aims to increase its delivery performance and production volume while keeping costs low and minimizing scrap. The company also plans to increase its momentum in highly demanding sectors such as aerospace and automotive metals. Quintiqâs supply chain planning and optimization solution will help Alro reach these goals and maintain its regional dominance by providing full visibility over its entire supply chain to enhance delivery performance and maintain high customer satisfaction levels.

âVisibility creates value,â said Dobra Gheorghe, Alroâs General Director. âQuintiqâs streamlined approach to scheduling gives us full visibility of our present situation, enabling us to better anticipate demand, lead time and potential bottlenecks. This allows us to be more resilient against unforeseen disruptions. Increased assurance of on-time in-full deliveries also enables us to maintain the trust and satisfaction of our customers.â

Alroâs first project with Quintiq is expected to go live in early 2018. Alro has set specific goals that it aims to achieve for the duration of the project. These include a reduction in work-in-progress inventory; an increase in throughput; a reduction of power consumption to achieve sustainability goals; and improved delivery performance.

Quintiqâs successful 20-year track record in the metals industry enabled it to develop solutions that can quickly be implemented with minimal customization, yet tailored to fit Alroâs unique processes, rules, requirements and constraints. Quintiq specializes in end-to-end solutions configured to meet the specific needs of its customers. However, its process-specific metals solutions have the added advantage of being a cost-effective option for companies seeking to quickly optimize specific aspects of their operations before expanding to a large-scale, fully-customized solution.

âQuintiqâs extensive expertise and experience in the metals industry has resulted in the development of proven solutions that bring true value to our customers,â said Markus Malinen, Vice President EMEA-Russia at Quintiq. âOur symbiotic relationship with the industry has resulted in solutions that truly fit the metals landscape and are capable of quickly showing tangible results in the real world. We are confident that Alro will soon experience the full benefits of Quintiqâs optimization technology.â

About Alro

Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminum producer. Alro is the largest aluminum producer in Continental Europe (excluding Russia and Scandinavia), having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tons per year.

The main markets for the products manufactured by Alro are within the EU (Germany, Hungary, Poland, Greece and Romania). Alro also exports to the USA and Asia. Alro is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations. Alroâs products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminum on the LME as well as international standards for flat-rolled products. To learn more, visit alro.ro.

About Quintiq

Every business has its supply chain planning puzzles. Some of those puzzles are large, some are complex and some seem impossible to solve. Since 1997, Quintiq has been solving each of those puzzles using a single supply chain planning and optimization software. Today, industry-leading companies across the globe rely on Quintiq software to plan and optimize workforces, logistics and production. Quintiq is part of Dassault SystÃ¨mes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and has headquarters in the Netherlands and the USA, and offices around the world.

For more information, visit quintiq.com or follow Quintiq on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

