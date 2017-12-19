China´s Changchun New Area Introduces Exit-Entry Policies for Overseas Talent

- Business Wire
Seven exit and entry policies and measures were approved Tuesday to attract foreign talents to Changchun New Area in northeast Chinaâs Jilin Province.
The policies make it easier for talents to enter and exit the new area, and provide favorable terms to acquire permanent residence.
For foreign talents, spouses and under aged children that conform to the accreditation criteria, they can apply for permanent residence when recommended by the areaâs administrative committee.
For foreign nationals living in the new area for a required period and with income and tax payment in line with the standards of the new policies, they can apply for permanent residence, and their spouses and under aged children can apply along with them.
For overseas Chinese working in the new area, those with a doctoral degree or those living in the area for a required period can apply for the permanent residence.
Foreign students also enjoy favorable terms to work and live in the new area.
And foreign nationals, who work in the new area and have no violation of laws and regulations, can have the validity period of their work-related residence permit extended to five years when they apply it for the third time.
The Changchun New Area is one of ChinaÂ´s national-level new areas and an important engine to rejuvenate the countryâs northeast.
The new area has gathered quite a number of foreign-funded enterprises and the new policies aim to draw talents to meet its increasing demand for high-caliber professionals.
Â
