Lemonade Announces $120 Million in Funding Led by the SoftBank Group

- Business Wire
Lemonade Inc., the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced the signing of a $120 million Series C funding round led by the SoftBank Group (âSoftBankâ), with participation from existing investors. Lemonade plans to use the funds to accelerate its global expansion in 2018.
Founded by tech veterans Shai Wininger and Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade is a technology company that is also licensed as a full-stack property and casualty insurance carrier. The company began offering homeowners and renters insurance in New York in late 2016, and is now licensed by 25 states, home to two-thirds of the US population.
âThe insurance brands we know today came of age in the era of the horse-drawn carriage,â said Daniel Schreiber, CEO & Co-Founder, Lemonade. âBut insurance is best when powered by AI and behavioral economics, which is why we believe that companies built from scratch, on a digital substrate and with a social mission, will enjoy a structural advantage for decades to come.â
In addition to digitizing the entire insurance process, Lemonade reduces costs and bureaucracy through giving. In a reversal of the traditional insurance model, Lemonade takes a flat fee and donates a portion of unclaimed premium dollars to nonprofits during its annual Â´Givebackâ. In its first year in market, Lemonade gave back over 10% of its revenues, set a world record when it paid a claim in 3 seconds, launched insurance as an API, and used AI to offer the first insurance policies with âZero Everythingâ: zero deductible, zero rate hikes, zero depreciation.
âSoftBank is an ideal partner for us and we are thrilled to have them on board,â said Shai Wininger, President & Co-Founder, Lemonade. âWe share SoftBankâs conviction that big data and machine learning are set to profoundly remake our entire industry, and SoftBank has the vision and means to enable this common vision to become a reality.â
SoftBank joins prior investors Aleph, Allianz, General Catalyst, GV (Google Ventures), Sequoia Capital, Sound Ventures, Thrive Capital, Tusk Ventures, and XL Innovate. The SoftBank Groupâs David Thevenon will join Lemonadeâs board.
âBy combining big data and AI with a seamless user experience, Lemonade is truly revolutionizing the insurance industry,â said David Thevenon, a senior investment professional within the SoftBank Group. âWe have been impressed by the teamâs creative approach to disrupting the traditional insurance model with innovations like Zero Everything policies and Giveback, and we look forward to supporting the companyâs rapid growth.â
The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2018, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
About Lemonade
Lemonade Insurance Company is a licensed insurance carrier, offering homeowners and renters insurance powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics. By replacing brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, Lemonade aims for zero paperwork and instant everything. As a Certified B-Corp, where underwriting profits go to nonprofits, Lemonade is remaking insurance as a social good, rather than a necessary evil. Lemonade is currently available in eight US states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas; licensed in 17 more states and looks to expand globally.
Stay in touch at http://www.lemonade.com, @lemonade_inc or http://www.facebook.com/lemonade.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005232/en/
El Comité de Apelaciones de la FIFA redujo la sanción impuesta al jugador peruano Paolo Guerrero, de un año a seis meses, con lo cual …
El delantero francés Loic Remy ha sido uno de los grandes protagonistas del encuentro de este miércoles 20 de diciembre entre Getafe y Las …
El central azulgrana del Barcelona, Gerard Piqué, ha escrito este miércoles un mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter en el que relata la …
José Calderón está de dulce. El base extremeño es titular en Cleveland Cavaliers, un equipo con opciones reales de ganar el anillo de la …
En paralelo al 'caso Griezmann' que ha provocado una denuncia del Atlético de Madrid al Barcelona por tantear al jugador de cara a una …
Rafa Nadal es el número uno del mundo por méritos propios. El tenista balear ha tenido un 2017 espectacular gracias a la mejora de muchos …
La empresa de mensajería United Parcel Services (UPS) ha reservado a Tesla 125 unidades de su camión eléctrico, Semi, superando el …
La empresa de mensajería United Parcel Services (UPS) ha reservado a Tesla 125 unidades de su camión eléctrico, Semi, superando el …
La Fiscalía de Estambul ha solicitado este miércoles una pena de entre uno y cuatro años de cárcel para Enes Kanter, jugador de la NBA, …
Pep Guardiola es el entrenador de moda. El catalán está rompiendo todos los registros durante esta temporada en la Premier League, además …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens