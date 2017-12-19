330 43

P.I. Works and Turkcell Won the "Leading Contribution to SON" Awardat 2017 Self Organizing Networks World, London

19/12/2017 - 10:00

- Business Wire

The 8th annual Self-Organising Networks (SON) World was held in London on 16-18 October 2017. The event is the foremost gathering for the network optimization industry and mobile operators. In recognition of the successful automated network optimization project, Turkcell and P.I. Works received the âLeading Contribution to SONâ award.

Turkcell deployed P.I. Works uSON, the award winning centralized SON platform, to automate the most critical network management activities with significant impact on service quality. 23 SON modules have been activated nation-wide in a very short time-frame. P.I. Works solution uses adaptive algorithms and correlates network and customer experience management data to provide the best set of improvement actions.

Turkcell Executive Vice President, Network Technologies Gediz Sezgin said âThis award is a proof of the successful work carried out by both Turkcell and P.I. Works teams. By deploying the most comprehensive SON, we are moving towards our goal of becoming a Digital Operator, and use of automation is an instrument for Turkcellâs 5G vision. This is also one of the first steps for ensuring participation in standardization studies in the world for 5Gâ.

P.I. Works CEO BaÃâ¦ÃÅ¸ar AkpÃâÃÂ±nar said âThe methods used in mobile network management are radically changing to facilitate the evolution towards 5G. This award marks an important milestone in the mobile industry, showing how AI-assisted, automated network management empowers Turkcell to proactively solve network quality problems even before they occur, while paving the way for 5Gâ.

About Turkcell

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC; BIST: TCELL) is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data, IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 9 countries â Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova. Turkcell has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is the leading provider of next-generation mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with a commercially available product portfolio and services. These solutions enable operators to lower their costs and improve subscriber experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at more than 30 mobile operators in 28 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005704/en/

PUBLICIDAD