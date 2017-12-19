P.I. Works and Turkcell Won the "Leading Contribution to SON" Awardat 2017 Self Organizing Networks World, London

- Business Wire
The 8th annual Self-Organising Networks (SON) World was held in London on 16-18 October 2017. The event is the foremost gathering for the network optimization industry and mobile operators. In recognition of the successful automated network optimization project, Turkcell and P.I. Works received the âLeading Contribution to SONâ award.
Turkcell deployed P.I. Works uSON, the award winning centralized SON platform, to automate the most critical network management activities with significant impact on service quality. 23 SON modules have been activated nation-wide in a very short time-frame. P.I. Works solution uses adaptive algorithms and correlates network and customer experience management data to provide the best set of improvement actions.
Turkcell Executive Vice President, Network Technologies Gediz Sezgin said âThis award is a proof of the successful work carried out by both Turkcell and P.I. Works teams. By deploying the most comprehensive SON, we are moving towards our goal of becoming a Digital Operator, and use of automation is an instrument for Turkcellâs 5G vision. This is also one of the first steps for ensuring participation in standardization studies in the world for 5Gâ.
P.I. Works CEO BaÃâ¦ÃÅ¸ar AkpÃâÃÂ±nar said âThe methods used in mobile network management are radically changing to facilitate the evolution towards 5G. This award marks an important milestone in the mobile industry, showing how AI-assisted, automated network management empowers Turkcell to proactively solve network quality problems even before they occur, while paving the way for 5Gâ.
About Turkcell
Turkcell (NYSE: TKC; BIST: TCELL) is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data, IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 9 countries â Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova. Turkcell has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr
About P.I. Works
P.I. Works is the leading provider of next-generation mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with a commercially available product portfolio and services. These solutions enable operators to lower their costs and improve subscriber experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at more than 30 mobile operators in 28 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005704/en/
La Casa Real británica anunció la semana pasada la fecha del compromiso del príncipe Harry con Meghan Markle. Una noticia que, enseguida, …
La serie de televisión para niños Peppa Pig puede estar contribuyendo a que el público se forme unas expectativas poco realistas de la …
La firma automovilística japonesa Nissan ha comenzado la producción del nuevo Leaf en Europa, la segunda generación del vehículo …
El fútbol se infiltra en todos los ámbitos de la vida. Un deporte tan globalizado como él no podía influir de otra manera. Incluso dentro …
El dibujante Robert 'Bob' Givens, creador del personaje de Bugs Bunny, ha muerto recientemente a los 99 años en Los Ángeles (EEUU), según …
El Atlético de Madrid va a denunciar al FC Barcelona ante la FIFA por haber entablado negociaciones con Antoine Griezmann para fichar al …
El gigante chino del comercio electrónico Alibaba pretende revolucionar la compra de coches tradicional, para lo que ha creado una máquina …
La Comunidad de Madrid ha dado este martes luz verde a la Operación Mahou-Calderón después de que el Ayuntamiento corrigiese en Pleno …
Fueron dos descargas eléctricas. Como dos rayos saliendo despedidos de esa zurda capaz de emular a Zeus y el fruto de su ira. Sólo que en …
Cristiano Ronaldo y Karim Benzema se ejercitaron en el interior de las instalaciones del Real Madrid y no participaron con el resto de la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens