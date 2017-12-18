BearingPoint Achieves Platinum Status in the Salesforce Consulting Partner Program

- Business Wire
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint is officially designated a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner. The prestigious Platinum Consulting Partner status marks an important milestone for the consultancy and demonstrates its commitment to help the worldÂ´s most innovative brands enhance their customer experience and run their business in the cloud by leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform.
With many new engagements this year, BearingPoint has also been able to significantly increase the number of Salesforce certifications while delivering great value to clients by integrating the Salesforce platform into their business.
âReaching the Platinum Consulting Partner status within less than 3 years basically coming from zero has been a huge feat and shows the focus, dedication, and energy of our fast-growing Salesforce community at BearingPoint,â says Markus Franke, Partner at BearingPoint. âMany market segments still show strong potential for Salesforce business, so we will even increase the pace of our growth in 2018. We are well positioned and are working hand in hand with Salesforce. We look forward to a successful and exciting new year with our clients,â adds Martine Dupuichaud, Partner at BearingPoint.
The Salesforce platform enables faster innovation on a customer platform that securely connects everything across a customerâs business, from apps and devices to customer data, and it is scalable. It allows Salesforce Consulting Partners to focus on innovation and deliver value to the customer with leading social, mobile, and cloud technologies.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPointâs clients include many of the worldâs leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.
