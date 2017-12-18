Bitcoin Romania and Twispay Announce Integration Partnership Providing Users with the Ability to Purchase Bitcoin with Bank Cards

- Business Wire
Bitcoin Romania, leading Eastern European Bitcoin exchange & brokerage firm, and Twispay, Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, today announced the availability of a payment integration that allows a global clientele to acquire Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies using Visa and Mastercard bank cards.
Unprecedented in Romania, this is one of the first East-Central European integration partnerships that allow consumers to use their cards to purchase cryptocurrency. Until recently, investors could only acquire cryptocurrencies through bank transfers and cash deposits, but the volatility of cryptocurrency markets dictates the need for additional operational flexibility. Investors require faster, safer, more reliable, and more comfortable ways to complete purchases.
âOne minute can make the difference between a million lost and a million earned. That is precisely why providing the ability to purchase Bitcoin and Ether through credit cards is crucial in our quest to offer a competitive edge to Bitcoin Romania users. Working alongside a tech-driven financial institution such as Twispay, we are going to provide clients with further financial flexibility and functionality. Together, we will tackle every user-related and regulatory challenge the crypto world can throw at us,â stated George Rotariu, Bitcoin Romania CEO.
âIn time-pressured industries, the reliability of payment processing integrations can make or break a company. The ability to accept online payments quickly, safely, and with ease is crucial to any online venture, let alone a cryptocurrency exchange. We are happy to contribute to the consolidation of our partnerâs leading position on the Romanian crypto market and their steady rise to the top of the European crypto scene,â said Cristi Gheorghe, Twispay CMO.
Bitcoin Romania is a leading Romanian Bitcoin exchange & brokerage firm, offering a wide range of services, such as online cryptocurrency trading and crypto-to-local-currency cash withdrawal. In 2014, Bitcoin Romania brought to Bucharest the first Bitcoin ATM in continental Europe. More details on https://trade.bitcoinromania.ro/.
Backed by its own acquiring bank â Capital Financial Services â Twispay is a Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, providing online merchants with lean access to a complete portfolio of payment services at the most competitive rates. Learn more on https://www.twispay.com/.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005288/en/
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) incrementará durante el periodo navideño los controles de alcohol y drogas entre los conductores, …
El Atlético de Madrid denunciará al Barcelona por haber contactado con Griezmann sin que el galo estuviese en los seis meses finales de su …
La Fundéu ha elegido este martes a sus candidatas para convertirse en palabra del año. 'Bitcóin', 'turismofobia' y 'machoexplicación' son …
La Casa Real británica anunció la semana pasada la fecha del compromiso del príncipe Harry con Meghan Markle. Una noticia que, enseguida, …
La serie de televisión para niños Peppa Pig puede estar contribuyendo a que el público se forme unas expectativas poco realistas de la …
La firma automovilística japonesa Nissan ha comenzado la producción del nuevo Leaf en Europa, la segunda generación del vehículo …
El fútbol se infiltra en todos los ámbitos de la vida. Un deporte tan globalizado como él no podía influir de otra manera. Incluso dentro …
El dibujante Robert 'Bob' Givens, creador del personaje de Bugs Bunny, ha muerto recientemente a los 99 años en Los Ángeles (EEUU), según …
El Atlético de Madrid va a denunciar al FC Barcelona ante la FIFA por haber entablado negociaciones con Antoine Griezmann para fichar al …
El gigante chino del comercio electrónico Alibaba pretende revolucionar la compra de coches tradicional, para lo que ha creado una máquina …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens