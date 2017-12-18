Celltrion Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Herzuma® for Trastuzumab Biosimilar

- Business Wire
Celltrion, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 068270) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion recommending that HerzumaÂ® (trastuzumab biosimilar) be granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of patients with early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, or metastatic gastric cancer whose tumors have either HER2 overexpression or HER2 gene amplification. The CHMPâs opinion will now be sent to the European Commission (EC) for final review.
HerzumaÂ®is a biosimilar to HerceptinÂ®i, a breast cancer and gastric cancer treatment antibody biologic drug developed by Genentech and marketed by Roche. HerceptinÂ® is a blockbuster drug which had worldwide sales of CHF 6.8 billionii (US$6.8 billion) in 2016, of which CHF 2.1 billioniii (US$2.1 billion) was in European sales.
âWe welcome the CHMPâs recommendation. By providing more treatment options, biosimilars open more opportunities for greater affordability and improve access to wider use of biotherapeutics. HerzumaÂ® could become a cost-effective alternative to biologics for treatment of breast cancer and gastric cancer, since biologics, which cost much more than conventional anticancer drugs, place undue financial burden on patients and the general healthcare system.â said Woo Sung Kee, Chief Executive Officer of Celltrion.
About HerzumaÂ®
HerzumaÂ® is an anticancer monoclonal antibody (mAb) biosimilar used to treat breast cancer and gastric cancer. Similarity of HerzumaÂ® to the reference product, HerceptinÂ®, was demonstrated in terms of pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamics, efficacy and safety through multiple global clinical trials covering various indications such as HER2-positive early breast cancer, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer. Celltrion also submitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2017, Celltrion launched HerzumaÂ® in Korea.
About Celltrion, Inc.
Headquartered in Incheon, Korea, Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company, specializing in research, development and manufacture of biosimilar and innovative drugs. Celltrion strives to provide more affordable biosimilar mAbs to patients who previously had limited access to advanced therapeutics. Celltrion received FDA and EMA approval for InflectraÂ® and RemsimaÂ®, respectively, which is the worldâs first mAb biosimilar to receive approval from a regulatory agency in a developed country. Celltrion also received EMA approval for TruximaÂ® (CT-P10, a mAb biosimilar to MabTheraÂ®iv (rituximab)) in February 2017. For more information, visit www.celltrion.com.
i HerceptinÂ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
ii Roche Financial Report 2016
iii Roche Financial Report 2016
iv MabTheraÂ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005845/en/
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) incrementará durante el periodo navideño los controles de alcohol y drogas entre los conductores, …
El Atlético de Madrid denunciará al Barcelona por haber contactado con Griezmann sin que el galo estuviese en los seis meses finales de su …
La Fundéu ha elegido este martes a sus candidatas para convertirse en palabra del año. 'Bitcóin', 'turismofobia' y 'machoexplicación' son …
La Casa Real británica anunció la semana pasada la fecha del compromiso del príncipe Harry con Meghan Markle. Una noticia que, enseguida, …
La serie de televisión para niños Peppa Pig puede estar contribuyendo a que el público se forme unas expectativas poco realistas de la …
La firma automovilística japonesa Nissan ha comenzado la producción del nuevo Leaf en Europa, la segunda generación del vehículo …
El fútbol se infiltra en todos los ámbitos de la vida. Un deporte tan globalizado como él no podía influir de otra manera. Incluso dentro …
El dibujante Robert 'Bob' Givens, creador del personaje de Bugs Bunny, ha muerto recientemente a los 99 años en Los Ángeles (EEUU), según …
El Atlético de Madrid va a denunciar al FC Barcelona ante la FIFA por haber entablado negociaciones con Antoine Griezmann para fichar al …
El gigante chino del comercio electrónico Alibaba pretende revolucionar la compra de coches tradicional, para lo que ha creado una máquina …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El porqué del fraude del jamón
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens