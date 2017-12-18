330 43

Timor Telecom Enhances International Voice Connections in Timor-Leste Through SES Networks

Timor Telecom (TT), the largest telecommunications operator in Timor-Leste, has expanded its partnership with SES Networks to enable international voice traffic between Timor-Leste and the rest of the world, SES announced today.

Under the new agreement, TT will contract capacity on the high-powered NSS-12 geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellite to establish a point-to-point link connecting Dili, Timor with Sintra, Portugal.

Today, residents of Timor-Leste benefit from high speed 4G/LTE mobile data and broadband services provided by TT, which are powered by SESâs O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite network. With its capacity uptake on NSS-12, TT will broaden its suite of services with the carriage of international voice traffic between Timor-Leste and the rest of the world. This enables TT to continue empowering local communities with superior services and to meet all the communications needs of Timor-Leste citizens.

Manuel CapitÃ£o Amaro, CEO at Timor Telecom, said, âWe see SES Networks as a one-stop-shop solution provider where we can also tap into the SES GEO fleet to deliver more enhanced services to the people of Timor-Leste. Since 2014, SES Networks has been our steadfast partner and key enabler in delivering fibre-like high-performance connectivity that is on par with terrestrial service. With the MEO fleetâs unmatched low-latency capabilities, we have been able to deliver dramatically improved mobile data and broadband services throughout the country.â

Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks, said, âWe are pleased that Timor Telecom recognises the synergies between our GEO and MEO satellites and are leveraging them to deliver a diverse range of data services to Timor-Lesteâs local communities. Our partnership with TT has grown from strength to strength through the years. We are proud to have TTâs continued trust in our capabilities as they evolve their service offerings to fulfill ever-growing connectivity needs from the population.â

