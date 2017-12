330 43

Timor Telecom Enhances International Voice Connections in Timor-Leste Through SES Networks

18/12/2017 - 10:10

Timor Telecom (TT), the largest telecommunications operator in Timor-Leste, has expanded its partnership with SES Networks to enable international voice traffic between Timor-Leste and the rest of the world, SES announced today.

Under the new agreement, TT will contract capacity on the high-powered NSS-12 geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellite to establish a point-to-point link connecting Dili, Timor with Sintra, Portugal.

Today, residents of Timor-Leste benefit from high speed 4G/LTE mobile data and broadband services provided by TT, which are powered by SES’s O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite network. With its capacity uptake on NSS-12, TT will broaden its suite of services with the carriage of international voice traffic between Timor-Leste and the rest of the world. This enables TT to continue empowering local communities with superior services and to meet all the communications needs of Timor-Leste citizens.

Manuel Capitão Amaro, CEO at Timor Telecom, said, “We see SES Networks as a one-stop-shop solution provider where we can also tap into the SES GEO fleet to deliver more enhanced services to the people of Timor-Leste. Since 2014, SES Networks has been our steadfast partner and key enabler in delivering fibre-like high-performance connectivity that is on par with terrestrial service. With the MEO fleet’s unmatched low-latency capabilities, we have been able to deliver dramatically improved mobile data and broadband services throughout the country.”

Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks, said, “We are pleased that Timor Telecom recognises the synergies between our GEO and MEO satellites and are leveraging them to deliver a diverse range of data services to Timor-Leste’s local communities. Our partnership with TT has grown from strength to strength through the years. We are proud to have TT’s continued trust in our capabilities as they evolve their service offerings to fulfill ever-growing connectivity needs from the population.”

