Upon Conclusion of the Fourth Annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, Scholars and Intellectuals Visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum

15/12/2017 - 13:50

A high-level delegation of dignitaries, scholars and intellectuals participating in the fourth annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum. The delegation was headed by H.E MustafaÂ Ceric, former GrandÂ MuftiÂ ofÂ Bosnia; alongside Sheikh Mohammad Mukhtar Ould Imbala,Head of Mauritaniaâs FatwaÂ & GrievancesÂ Supreme Council; H.E Amar MirghaniÂ Hussein, Sudanese Minister of (religious) Guidance and Endowments; and H.E Salho Jay, Imam of the Juma Masjidin South Africa. The Forum was held in Abu Dhabi from 11-13 December 2017, with theÂ participationÂ of more than 700 scholars,Â intellectualsand religious dignitariesÂ fromÂ aroundÂ the world.

The delegation toured the museumâs various sections, especially the Gallery of Universal Religions, which displays works that reflect the communication, cooperation, solidarity and harmony between the different religions.

Sheikh Mohammad Mukhtar Ould Ambala,Head of Mauritaniaâs FatwaÂ & GrievancesÂ Supreme Council, cited Surat Ar-Rum, ââ¦ Travel through the land and observe how was the end of those before;â and emphasized that the masterpieces are remnants of peoples and nations, and should be a lesson to remind us that we need to endeavor to be remembered for acts of goodness, love, peace and coexistence.

H.E MustafaÂ Ceric, former GrandÂ MuftiÂ ofÂ Bosnia,Â said that these masterpieces embody progress achieved throughout different historical periods and reflect coexistence and harmony between the various races and civilizations. âThe museum is a miniature version of the universeâs glorious history,â he said.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum symbolizes the epitome of human connection and unity, as its artworks will span the entirety of human existence. It also reflects the values of coexistence and tolerance shared by nations throughout the ages, which are key pillars to the progress and prosperity of nations. Values that were established by His Highness late Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan, and pursued by the countryâs leadership, H.H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Rulers of the Emirates.

Towards the end of the visit, the delegation thanked the UAE, which has established itself as a model of peace, coexistence, and harmony, and endeavors to promote world peace.

