AML BitCoin Enters Phase II of ICO

- Business Wire
NAC Foundation, LLC announces today that the initial coin offering for the AML BitCoin â the worldâs only patent-pending compliant digital currency â has been extended for another month to accommodate a torrent of last minute, new coin purchasers and the demands of thousands of current owners of the coin, who have had difficulty navigating the process of establishing the specialized wallet required to hold the innovative digital currency.
This second phase of the AML BitCoin initial coin offering will see an increase in the price of the coin, from US $1.00 to US $1.25. The company has already been contacted by prospective purchasers in the slightly higher priced Phase II, and anticipates a further price increase to US $1.50 within a week or two.
HitBTC, one of the worldâs largest and most active digital currency exchanges, was prepared to list the AML BitCoin for trading on December 15, 2017, with anticipation that the frenetic worldwide activity and excitement greeting the new cryptocurrency would cement the coin as one of the worldâs dominant digital currencies.
Instead, the coin will be listed mid-January 2018, giving time to NAC Foundation to process the flood of orders pouring into the company, and assist these new coin owners with the unique AML BitCoin wallet process.
NAC Foundation has not been consumed only with the massive response to the launch of AML BitCoin, but also with negotiations around the world to enable the coin, and its underlying patent-pending anti-money laundering and know your customer features, to be integrated into governmental and industry payment systems. NAC Foundation CEO, Marcus Andrade, anticipates a public announcement within the next month announcing a partnership with one of the largest Latin American companies in the financial sector.
Additionally, Andrade returns to Europe in a few weeks to conclude a series of partnerships with key governmental and industry stakeholders, that should rapidly advance AML BitCoinâs goal of becoming the one digital currency that merchants, banks and other commercial enterprises can safely utilize.
To participate in the AML BitCoin Token Sale, please visit www.amltoken.com.
About NAC Foundation
NAC Foundation, headquartered in the U.S., is the creator of the AML BitCoin, the worldÂ´s only patent-pending digital currency with anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, anti-terrorism and theft-resistant properties. AML BitCoin is compliant with all major national security and financial protection laws and regulations, including the USA PATRIOT Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. NACÂ´s mission is to strengthen the acceptance and use of digital currencies by advancing throughout the world security compliance, combined with blockchain technology. For more information, please visit www.amlbitcoin.com or www.amltoken.com.
AML BitCoin is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005128/en/
Una concentración en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona y en otras plazas de los ayuntamientos catalanes han recordado este sábado por la …
El delantero portugués del Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, ha sido sin duda el gran protagonista de la victoria de su equipo en la final del …
El Atlético de Madrid irrumpió en la segunda posición de la clasificación de la Liga nueve jornadas después, impulsado ahí por un gol …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del sábado 16 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 16, 19, 28, 45, 48 y 49, complementario 17 y reintegro …
El expresidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) Ángel María Villar, suspendido por su implicación en el 'caso Soule', …
El centrocampista croata del Real Madrid Luka Modric ha sido elegido este sábado como 'Balón de Oro' del Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA tras …
El delantero del Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo destacó el mérito de defender el título este sábado en el Mundial de Clubes, gracias a la …
El expresidente de la ANC y número dos de Junts per Catalunya por Barcelona en las elecciones del 21D, Jordi Sànchez, ha denunciado hoy …
La ANC ha anunciado que solo reconocerá al "presidente legítimo" de las elecciones del 27 de septiembre de 2015, que fue Carles Puigdemont, …
Es cuestión de gustos y de tolerancia térmica. Algunas personas huyen como de las ratas de los destinos en el hemisferio norte durante el …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El hotel más antiguo de Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens