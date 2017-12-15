UniPrint Infinity Now Available in Epic App Orchard

- Business Wire
UniPrint.net announced today that UniPrint Infinity software is now available in the Epic App Orchard Marketplace.
Users can now take advantage of UniPrint Infinityâs secure release print suite which works with any printer, any device, and in any computing environment. UniPrint Infinityâs PDF-based Healthcare Printing Suite provides industry standard 256-bit data encryption and compression, high availability, archiving, and âfollow-the-userâ printing, resulting in increased security and compliance in addition to reduced print costs. Implementation of UniPrint Infinity is proven to reduce wait times and help desk calls. By improving workflows for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers, UniPrint Infinity allows healthcare staff to focus their attention on their most important task: providing better patient care.
âBuilding upon our recent Imprivata SSO integration, this marketplace listing marks another milestone in UniPrint.netâs mission to provide truly secure and error-free printing to the healthcare industry,â said Arron Fu, Founder and CTO of UniPrint.net.
You can view the UniPrint listing here. Questions regarding UniPrint Infinity and/or its integration with Epic applications can be directed to sales@uniprint.net or via phone at 1-866-488-3188.
About UniPrint.net Corp
UniPrint.net Corp. is an innovative leader in printing virtualization. Their patented PDF-based software, UniPrint Infinityâ¢, is the industryâs first truly secure enterprise printing solution for any computing environment. UniPrint Infinity replaces all manufacturer printer drivers with a single Universal Printer Driver (UPD) to promote faster, more efficient printing. Both UniPrintâ¢ and UniPrint Infinityâ¢ are the trademarks of UniPrint.net. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005938/en/
