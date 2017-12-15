Kymeta Announces Commercial Availability of KÃ?Â?LO? Mobile InternetAccess Services

- Business Wire
Kymetaâthe communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivityâand Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)âoperator of the worldâs first globalized networkâhave announced that Kymeta KÃâÃâ¬LO internet access is now available with broad initial geographic coverage. Kymeta is redefining how satellite services are purchased with KÃâÃâ¬LO internet services, and making mobile communications as easy to buy as a mobile phone plan.
KÃâÃâ¬LO internet services, powered by the IntelsatOneÂ® Flex network, deliver broad connectivity when paired with the worldâs only commercially available flat panel, electronically-steered satellite terminals from Kymeta as well as other satellite terminal solutions. Kymetaâ¢ KyWayâ¢ terminals and mTennau7 antenna subsystem modules open new markets for the satellite industry and allow organizations that require high-bandwidth mobile internet access to do business while on the move. For sectors that have traditionally had difficulty accessing reliable, affordable internet in the pastâconnected cars, renewable energy, commercial fishing, rail, bus and moreâKÃâÃâ¬LO provides a one-of-a-kind solution.
âWith KÃâÃâ¬LO, Kymeta delivers up to 4 Mbps mobile internet service in familiar by-the-gigabyte plans,â said Dushyant Sukhija, Senior Vice President and General Manager, KÃâÃâ¬LO Business Unit, Kymeta. âThe release of KÃâÃâ¬LO marks a revolutionary change in the way satellite services are purchased and supplied. KÃâÃâ¬LO services provide a scalable, flexible, high-performance, high-throughput network with a broad geographic footprint, and we make that happen with service packages that are as easy to buy as a cell phone plan.â
The partnership between Kymeta and Intelsat is bringing mobile communication to places it has never been before. âUsers are demanding connectivity that could not be delivered with traditional networks,â said Mark Rasmussen, VP and General Manager, Mobility, Intelsat. âOur investment in Kymeta was driven by the desire to simplify and accelerate access to cost-effective connectivity, pairing a groundbreaking global satellite network with a groundbreaking satellite terminal. KÃâÃâ¬LO is proof that our technology and business model innovations are unlocking new and larger applications.â
KÃâÃâ¬LO is perfect for situations where companies need to have consistent OPEX pricing for their global mobile and fixed internet services. Initial KÃâÃâ¬LO deployments include fixed environments like construction sites, on-the-pause environments like RVs, and mobile environments like trains and smaller maritime vessels. Customersâincluding the renewable energy industry service specialists at FMC GlobalSatâconducted pre-availability evaluations of KÃâÃâ¬LO and saw the difference firsthand.
âKymeta mTennaâ¢ technology with KÃâÃâ¬LO internet services make sense for the renewable energy industry, and for any other industry in need of high bandwidth mobile communications,â said Adam Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer, FMC GlobalSat. âWe were able to commission KÃâÃâ¬LO remotely to a KyWay terminal we had deployed in the field. Iâve worked in the power and telecommunications industries for more than a decade and this is the easiest service provisioning and commissioning process I have ever experienced. KÃâÃâ¬LO internet services open up a world of possibilities that were not possible until now.â
About Kymeta
Whatâs the missing link to connecting billions of people to high-speed mobile access? Antennas. And Kymeta offers the worldâs only commercially-viable electronically-scanning satellite antennas and terminals. Kymeta antennas and terminals deliver high-throughput communications for land, sea, and air, making mobile connectivity as available as a view of the sky. Plus, the worldâs largest satellite operator, Intelsat, has joined forces with Kymeta to deliver KÃâÃâ¬LO global access services that combine with Kymeta antennas and terminals to provide revolutionary mobile connectivity. Without Kymeta mTennaâ¢ technology, connecting and staying connected to all those new satellites while on the move will be difficult, if not impossible.
If it moves, Kymeta will keep it connected. Anywhere.
For more information, visitÂ kymetacorp.comÂ andÂ KALO.net.
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the worldâs first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsatâs Globalized Network combines the worldâs largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005381/en/
