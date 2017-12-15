330 43

DoubleTree by Hilton Closes Out Milestone Year with 30+ New Hotels,510 Hotels Worldwide

2017 was a monumental year for DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hiltonâs (NYSE: HLT) 14 market-leading brands, surpassing 500 hotels worldwide and introducing 30+ new hotels to guests around the world.

To close out the year, the brand recently welcomed an additional three hotels to its portfolio. With convenient locations, inspired design and thoughtful upscale amenities, these hotels are now delivering unparalleled hospitality to guests and visitors, all starting with the brandâs signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome.

DoubleTree by Hilton Neenah : This contemporary hotel, which recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, overlooks the serene Fox River in Wisconsin and is located in the heart of downtown Neenah, steps away from the cityâs top restaurants, shopping and attractions. Guests and visitors can enjoy the hotelâs signature dining venue, LevelOne Restaurant and Lounge, which serves up American comfort food and some of Wisconsinâs finest craft beer and spirits, including small-batch bourbons and scotches.

This newly opened hotel welcomes guests with its sleek and modern interiors, accented in black, gray and gold in honor of nearby Purdue University, located just minutes from the property. Guests donât have to leave the hotel to enjoy a gourmet meal â theon-site Made Market Restaurant and Lounge offers inspired dishes and premium grill specialties. Guests will delight in a number of upscale amenities, such as a large, outdoor firepit and heated, indoor pool and whirlpool. DoubleTree by Hilton Hull: This upscale hotel recently opened in Hull, the UKâs 2017 City of Culture.Â Guests staying at DoubleTree by Hilton Hull are ideally placed to explore all that the city has to offer â with the Hull Truck Theatre, the Ferens Art Gallery and Hullâs many free museums a short walk away. TheÂ hotel offers the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, which specializes in British cuisine, as well as The Lexington, a stunning rooftop bar with panoramic views.Â For meetings and events, the hotel can host up to 1000 people in its pillar-free ballroom and seven meeting rooms.

As a look back, additional key openings that took place in 2017 included:

DoubleTree by Hilton Madrid-Prado : Opened just steps from fine dining and shopping, DoubleTree by Hilton Madrid-Prado combines the charm of a historic building with modern amenities and contemporary dÃ©cor.

Situated in Bay Square, a low-rise community just steps from downtown Dubai filled with shops, street-side dining and businesses, this hotel offers a unique base from which to discover this fascinating city. DoubleTree Resort by HiltonÂ Hollywood Beach : Just steps from ocean waves and white-sand beaches, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach is set along the Intracoastal Waterway. Enjoy American cuisine with Caribbean flair across the propertyâs restaurants and bars, hop on the Hollywood Trolley to tour Ocean Drive or set off on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi â thereâs a stop at the resort.

DoubleTree by Hilton looks forward to welcoming even more hotels to the portfolio later this year and into 2018, bringing guests to the snow-capped mountains in Vail, historic and popular city of Chengdu in Western China and bustling, Alp-lined city of Turin, Italy.

All hotels within the DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio are a part ofÂ Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for HiltonÂ´s 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Diamond and Gold members will enjoy free Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotelÂ´s exclusive Hilton Honors floor. Additionally, Diamond members will receive the complimentary Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfastâ¢ and 1,000 Bonus Points per stay. Gold members will have the option of a complimentary, continental breakfast or 1,000 Bonus Points per stay.

For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton openings, visitÂ news.doubletree.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, globalÂ portfolioÂ of more than 510 upscale hotels with more than 121,000 rooms across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, fromÂ welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie to serving the communities around them.Â DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers and meeting and banquet space.Â Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visitÂ doubletree.com. Connect withÂ DoubleTree by Hilton onÂ facebook.com/doubletree,Â instagram.com/doubletree.Â Learn about the latest brand news atÂ news.doubletree.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.Â Hilton isÂ dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the worldâs most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences â every hotel, every guest, every time. The companyÂ´s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors.Â Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that canât be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.Â VisitÂ newsroom.hilton.comÂ for more information and connect with Hilton onÂ Facebook, Twitter,Â LinkedIn,Â InstagramÂ andÂ YouTube.

