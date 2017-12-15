330 43

Limelight Networks Enhances DDoS Security Services with FasterMitigation of Malicious Website Attacks

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today introduced new capabilities to its DDoS Attack Interceptor Service that provide high-capacity on-network scrubbing and a scalable range of protection measures for web infrastructure, with the ability to easily increase protection as security requirements change.

Protecting websites from online attacks and cyber threats is one of the most pressing security challenges today. For example, data from Limelightâs State of Cybersecurity Report: SE Asiashows consumers are very concerned about the security of ecommerce sites, with 72 percent saying they have a negative opinion of a brand after hearing that it has suffered a cyberattack. In addition, 51 percent of online websites feel they are vulnerable to attacks that could have significant financial and brand implications, despite having protections already in place.

Limelight DDoS Attack Interceptor (DAI) is a comprehensive, multi-layer solution that offers protection from even the largest and most complex DDoS attacks before they can impact website performance. DAI provides layers of defense, including detection of malicious traffic and proactive notification. The new capabilities add high-capacity on-network scrubbing for fast mitigation even while under attack.

By integrating DDoS mitigation capabilities directly into Limelightâs massive global private network infrastructure, attack traffic can be scrubbed in multiple regional locations at high capacity without needing to be diverted to a separate network and returned to the Content Delivery Network (CDN) for delivery. Limelight provides superior delivery performance, even under the largest DDoS attacks.

Limelight offers multiple DDoS attack detection and prevention options, making it easy for customers to choose the appropriate level of protection. In addition to a standard DAI offering, Limelight is now providing two additional DDoS protection levels:

An entry-level offering with integrated monitoring and per-mitigation pricing is available for organizations that need to monitor the frequency of DDoS attacks and be prepared to respond when necessary

A premium offering with unlimited mitigations is available for organizations that want the assurance of mitigating multiple DDoS attacks for a fixed price

All levels include multiple detection locations at the edge of the CDN for faster detection, and attack mitigation by a dedicated 24/7 security operations center.

To make it easy for organizations that are not currently protected by a DDoS solution to monitor the frequency of attacks and quickly respond when necessary, customers who sign up for Limelightâs per-incident DDoS mitigation protection will receive their first DDoS mitigation free of charge for a limited time.

âToday, almost every type of online service is at risk for cyber-attacks. At best, a DDoS attack will cause inconvenience -- at worst it can bring down an entire business,â said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. âDDoS Attack Interceptor offers a range of options and price points to help online organizations guard their web presence. With the addition of our new capabilities, Limelightâs DDoS mitigation capability is more scalable and faster than ever.â

For more information on DDoS Attack Interceptor, see https://www.limelight.com/security.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them toÂ securely manage and globallyÂ deliver digital content, on any device. The companyâs Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

