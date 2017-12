330 43

Photo Press Release: Giant Gingerbread Burj Khalifa Unveiled at DXB

A 14 metre tall Burj Khalifa made of gingerbread takes centre stage at Dubai Airports’ Winter Wonderland DXB now open at Dubai International’s Terminal 3, B gates. “Winter Wonderland DXBis the perfect way to get in the festive spirit just moments before jumping on a plane. An instagrammable village scene, set right in the middle of the airport, with entertainment for children and adults, visits from the main man in red on his sleigh and more!” said Helen Mellor-Mitchell, VP Media and Brand Engagement, Dubai Airports.

Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB is the world’s number one airport in terms of international passenger traffic and number three globally in terms of total passenger traffic as reported by Airports Council International.

DXB ranks second globally for international cargo traffic.

