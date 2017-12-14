330 43

First Eagle Investment Management to Absorb Costs of External Research

14/12/2017 - 13:00

First Eagle Investment Management announced today that effective January 3, 2018, it will absorb the costs of all external research purchased by First Eagle investment teams.

Industry practices regarding payments for external research are evolving due to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), an EU directive requiring the unbundling of external research costs from trade execution costs. As a result, asset managers worldwide have been considering whether to pass the costs of external research to their clients or to pay them from their own resources.

âWhile our firm is not subject to MiFID II, we believe that this part of the directive points the way forward for our industry,â said Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Eagle Investment Management. âTo be equitable and consistent across our entire client base, we have decided to use our own resources to absorb the costs of external research purchased by First Eagle investment teams for all our clients worldwide.â

Matt McLennan, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Value Team, added, âAs active, fundamental investors, we rely above all on proprietary in-house research, but on a selective basis, we use external research to help supplement our thinking. The quality of our portfolio management decisions depends on the depth of our analysis, and we will continue to invest in internal and external research for the benefit of our clientsâ portfolios.â

About First Eagle Investment Management

First Eagle is an independent investment management firm dedicated to active investing, with approximately $116 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2017. Over a long history dating back to 1864, First Eagle has helped its clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cyclesâa tradition that is central to its mission today. First Eagleâs investment capabilities include equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies. For more information, please visit www.feim.com.

Private equity funds owned by The Blackstone Capital Partners and Corsair Capital own a majority stake in First Eagle Investment Management.

