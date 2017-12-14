The Idle Man Signs Extension with Radial to Support International Business Growth

- Business Wire
Radial, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced London-based menswear fashion retailer, The Idle Man, has signed an extension with Radial to support its international growth and expansion plans. The extension follows Radialâs ability to quickly launch fulfilment, international shipping, and customer service solutions on behalf of The Idle Man from its U.K.-based operations center in Manchester, in just three months. Radialâs services have improved overall customer satisfaction as The Idle Man expands its international footprint.
Founded in 2014 by Oliver Tezcan, former menswear buying manager at Asos.com, The Idle Man was established to fill the gap left by mainstream retailers for fashionable menâs clothing at affordable prices. Quickly becoming the third largest menswear destination in the U.K., with over 1.5 million unique visits each month, The Idle Man was rapidly growing both at home and abroad. The Idle Man selected Radial based on its speed to market, experience in international markets and proven track record of supporting fast-growing retailers.
âAs a young company, The Idle Man was facing an ambitious journey to maintain the fast momentum it had established with its international customer base,â said Steven Birdsall, chief revenue officer at Radial. âWith our global fulfilment services, scale-up expertise and customer service solutions, we provided The Idle Man the support it needed to maintain its cross-border commerce and achieve its global expansion plans.â
In an effort to find new ways to connect and engage with its customers, The Idle Man recently added Live Chat to its customer service proposition. Twenty percent of all contacts are now funneled through Live Chat, allowing customers to receive first contact resolution in a matter of minutes.
Radial provides The Idle Man with the following services and benefits:
âRight from the start Radial understood what we are about, how passionate we are about our products and our customers,â said Oliver Tezcan, founder and CEO, The Idle Man. âThey added a level of sophistication to our operations that we struggled to achieve previously; elevating the experience of our customers with faster delivery times, more reliable fulfilment processes, and call center services that operated seamlessly as an extension of our own passion.â
Today, The Idle Man enjoys success on a global scale, shipping to over 200 countries worldwide. Radial has supported them on this journey through its international shipping management services, and initiatives introduced to drive efficiencies and customer satisfaction in popular markets. This includes the introduction of a consolidated returns program in Germany, allowing German customers to return unwanted items in-country, to Radialâs German-based warehouse, before being shipped back to the U.K. Additionally, Radial has supported The Idle Man in their expansion in the U.S., by providing an automated returns solution within the States.
To learn more about Radial solutions, read The Idle Man case study: http://bit.ly/2iT8BEy
About Radial
Radial is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, enabling brands and retailers to profitably exceed retail customer expectations. Radialâs technical, powerful omnichannel solutions connect supply and demand through efficient fulfilment and transportation options, intelligent fraud detection, payments, and tax systems, and personalised customer care services. Hundreds of retailers and brands confidently partner with Radial to simplify their post-click commerce and improve their customer experiences. Radial brings flexibility and scalability to their supply chains and optimises how, when and where orders go from desire to delivery. Learn how we work with you atÂ www.radial.com.
Â
