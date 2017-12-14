330 43

As Part of the Fourth Annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies

14/12/2017 - 12:40

- Business Wire

Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng,Â United Nations Special AdviserÂ on theÂ Prevention of Genocide, announced a joint cooperation agreement between the United Nations and the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to organize ten research workshops to promote religious education in the Islamic world.

Dieng said the agreement was attained following a set of previous meetings with His Excellency Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of theÂ Forum for Promoting PeaceÂ inÂ Muslim Societies. Both parties discussed a potential cooperation between them to promote religious education via extensive academic programs, and agreed to organize ten research workshops the details of which shall be announced later.

Dieng explained that the United Nations highly appreciates the efforts exerted by the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to promote tolerance and coexistence among people, which involve scientific and knowledge-based activities consistent with contemporary humanitarian standards and ethical and religious standards. He added that United Nations Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres is closely following the efforts exerted by His Excellency Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, which include the promotion of tolerance, peace and happy coexistence in the world.

Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng is taking part in the fourth annual Forum for promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, which was inaugurated yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, alongside an elite of academics, intellectuals and scholars from around the world.

The annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies in its fourth edition, tackles the theme "Global Peace and Fear of Islam â Countering the Spread of Extremismâ.

*Source: AETOSWire

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213006267/en/

PUBLICIDAD