As Part of the Fourth Annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies

- Business Wire
Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng,Â United Nations Special AdviserÂ on theÂ Prevention of Genocide, announced a joint cooperation agreement between the United Nations and the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to organize ten research workshops to promote religious education in the Islamic world.
Dieng said the agreement was attained following a set of previous meetings with His Excellency Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of theÂ Forum for Promoting PeaceÂ inÂ Muslim Societies. Both parties discussed a potential cooperation between them to promote religious education via extensive academic programs, and agreed to organize ten research workshops the details of which shall be announced later.
Dieng explained that the United Nations highly appreciates the efforts exerted by the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to promote tolerance and coexistence among people, which involve scientific and knowledge-based activities consistent with contemporary humanitarian standards and ethical and religious standards. He added that United Nations Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres is closely following the efforts exerted by His Excellency Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, which include the promotion of tolerance, peace and happy coexistence in the world.
Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng is taking part in the fourth annual Forum for promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, which was inaugurated yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, alongside an elite of academics, intellectuals and scholars from around the world.
The annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies in its fourth edition, tackles the theme "Global Peace and Fear of Islam â Countering the Spread of Extremismâ.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213006267/en/
Varias actrices vestirán de negro en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 7 de enero, en protesta por …
La UEFA ha decidido rechazar el acuerdo propuesto por el Milan para la refinanciación de su deuda, por lo que pone en peligro el futuro del …
Nissan aprovechó la coyuntura del Salón del Automóvil de de Los Ángeles 2017, celebrado este mes de diciembre, para deleitar a los …
El Real Madrid puede poner este sábado el broche a un 2017 de títulos si consigue el Mundial de Clubes. Su rival en la final será el …
Uno de los primeros coches personales del Rey Felipe VI, un Volvo 480 ES de color rojo, ha salido a subasta en el portal 'online' Catawiki, …
La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) y la FIFA han lanzado sendos comunicados tras las informaciones surgidas sobre una posible …
El pasado mes de agosto, Mark Wahlberg lideró la lista de Forbes de los actores mejor pagados de Hollywood. Tres meses después, el …
El Gobierno ha reaccionado de manera rápida a las informaciones que apuntaban a la amenaza de la FIFA sobre la selección española de …
La Guardia Civil ha denunciado al conductor de un transporte escolar tras dar positivo en cocaína en un control de test de drogas cuando …
El grupo de distribución de automóviles del Grupo PSA, PSA Retail, ha puesto en marcha la iniciativa Cardayz, a través de la que busca …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El hotel más antiguo de Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens