Global Game Exhibition ´G-STAR 2017´ Ends with a Big Finale

14/12/2017 - 12:10

- Business Wire

The global game exhibition âG-STAR 2017â had attendees in 2,857 booths from 676 companies in 35 countries and was the largest ever held in history; amidst an enthusiastic response from industries and attendees it ended with a big finale.

G-STAR 2017 Public Area (Photo: Business Wire)

âG-STAR 2017â was hosted by the Korea Gaming Industry Association (K-GAMES) and managed by the G-STAR Organizing Committee and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency. It was held for four days from November 16 (Thursday) through November 19 (Sunday) at the Busan BEXCO.

This was the 13th year for âG-STARâ, and it opened its doors to attendees with a variety of contents in an area approximately 55,300 square meters in size which included Exhibition Halls 1 and 2, Convention Hall, Conference rooms, Outdoor Square, and Busan Cinema Center. The e-Sports and new game contents were showcased in the exhibition halls, attracting the attention of game fans that want "visual enjoyment."

The BTB exhibition (November 16-18) was situated in Exhibition Hall 2 at BEXCO and attended by 1,365 trade visitors on its first day, 427 on the second day, and 214 on the third day for a total of 2,006 attendees, about 5.4% higher than the previous year (1,902 attendees in 2016).

The game investment market, which provides opportunities to attract investors and publishers for medium to small sized game development companies, held an investment consultation with 65 companies in attendance including 37 development companies as well as 28 investment companies and publishers.

Shin Chul Kang, chairman of the G-STAR Organization Committee, said "We were able to wrap up another enjoyable and safe âG-STARâ event this year, thanks to the attendees and game companies who come to the event year after year with enthusiastic interest and love." He went on to say "We will do our best to make âG-STARâ more advanced in the future with new interests and specialized contents."

