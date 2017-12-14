Interactive Brokers Now Allowing Short Positions in Bitcoin Futures

- Business Wire
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IBKR), a global electronic brokerage firm, will now accept orders for short sales of Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) Bitcoin futures that began trading on the IBKR platform on Sunday, December 10, 2017. Interactive Brokers requires margin of $40,000 per contract for short sales in CFE Bitcoin futures. Margin on long positions of CFE Bitcoin futures is currently $9,000.
âThe introduction of short sales was necessitated by the large premium of the January futures contract over the price at which Bitcoin trades on the physical venues,â said Interactive Brokers founder, Chairman and CEO Thomas Peterffy.
Interactive Brokers requires customers who wish to trade Bitcoin futures to execute a special agreement acknowledging the risk inherent in the contract. Current and new clients can learn more about trading Bitcoin futures with IBKR and sign up for âCryptoâ trading permission here.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin contract, expected to start trading December 18, 2017, is based on five Bitcoins and will accordingly have a margin requirement of five times the CFEâs contract, which is based upon a single Bitcoin. The CFE contract trades under the symbol GXBT. The CMEâs Bitcoin futures will trade under the symbol BRR.
IBKR was one of only a few brokers offering Bitcoin futures at the start of trading December 10. The company has handled approximately 50% of the volume since trading commenced.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IB Universal AccountSM to customers worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our customers with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to BarronÂ´s Best Online Brokers review, March 20, 2017. We strive to provide our customers with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low prices, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005840/en/
Varias actrices vestirán de negro en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 7 de enero, en protesta por …
La UEFA ha decidido rechazar el acuerdo propuesto por el Milan para la refinanciación de su deuda, por lo que pone en peligro el futuro del …
Nissan aprovechó la coyuntura del Salón del Automóvil de de Los Ángeles 2017, celebrado este mes de diciembre, para deleitar a los …
El Real Madrid puede poner este sábado el broche a un 2017 de títulos si consigue el Mundial de Clubes. Su rival en la final será el …
Uno de los primeros coches personales del Rey Felipe VI, un Volvo 480 ES de color rojo, ha salido a subasta en el portal 'online' Catawiki, …
La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) y la FIFA han lanzado sendos comunicados tras las informaciones surgidas sobre una posible …
El pasado mes de agosto, Mark Wahlberg lideró la lista de Forbes de los actores mejor pagados de Hollywood. Tres meses después, el …
El Gobierno ha reaccionado de manera rápida a las informaciones que apuntaban a la amenaza de la FIFA sobre la selección española de …
La Guardia Civil ha denunciado al conductor de un transporte escolar tras dar positivo en cocaína en un control de test de drogas cuando …
El grupo de distribución de automóviles del Grupo PSA, PSA Retail, ha puesto en marcha la iniciativa Cardayz, a través de la que busca …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El hotel más antiguo de Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens