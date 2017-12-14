Sunny Optics Officially Licenses ImmerVision Panomorph Lens Technology for Global Production

- Business Wire
ImmerVision, developer of exclusive and patented panomorph wide-angle imaging technology, is proud to announce that Sunny Optics (Zhongshan) Co., a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of integrated optical components and products, has licensed panomorph lens technology for global production, and will deliver its first small form-factor panomorph high-resolution super-wide-angle lenses for smartphones and mobile devices in Q1 2018.
Panomorph lens technology combines state-of-the-art optical design and advanced, optimized algorithms, including low-power dewarping, to produce high-resolution super-wide-angle images without distortion, even in low light conditions.
Sunny Optical is the largest Chinese lens supplier for the most popular smartphone brands and OEM applications such as sports cameras, surveillance, 360 image capture, automotive, UAV, TOF, life sciences, factory automation, video conferencing, machine learning, and AI.
With this agreement, Sunny can now address increasing worldwide demand for highest quality miniaturized super wide-angle optics, with a FOV (field of view) ranging from 100 to 260 degrees, for single, dual, and multiple lens devices, and offer advanced, innovative imaging solutions for emerging applications in IoT, AI, XR / AR, autonomous driving, and beyond.
The agreement follows multiple successful joint projects, and includes engineering collaboration. ImmerVisionâs unique technological insight and imaging expertise alongside Sunny Opticalâs quality-controlled and high-yield manufacturing processes assure impeccable immersive optics and short time-to-market.
âItâs our honor to offer ImmerVision panomorph technology to our customers,â said Mr. Zhang Zhiping, General Manager at Sunny Optics. âThrough this collaboration, Sunny will increase market traction and satisfy the demand for commercialized panomorph products, and provide advanced imaging options for emerging technologies â itâs a win for Sunny, ImmerVision, and our customers.â
Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at ImmerVision added âIt is our privilege to welcome Sunny Optics as an officially licensed global panomorph producer. Sunnyâs manufacturing expertise will make high-quality, high-resolution, super wide-angle panomorph imagery accessible to everyone. This collaboration will enable the next generation of smartphones and vision-enabled devices, propels development of machine learning and AI powered products, and lets the world see more and see better whatever their application.â
About Sunny Optics
A direct subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology Group,Â Sunny Optics was founded in 2004 and over the years has gained extensive experience in providing turn-key solutions, from concept design to manufacturing, with consistent and traceable quality control and on-site technical support.
http://www.sunnyoptical.com/en/default.html
http://www.lensworking.com/
About ImmerVision
Leading innovation in super wide-angle imaging, ImmerVision licenses its patented panomorph technology to product and software providers worldwide. Only panomorph lenses can be adapted to any device for any application. PanomorphEYE enables advanced applications for machine learning and AI.
https://www.immervisionenables.com/
Â
