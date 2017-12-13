A.M. Best Removes From Under Review and Affirms Credit Ratings ofSanta Lucía S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

- Business Wire
A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of âa-â of Santa LucÃa S.A. CompaÃ±Ãa de Seguros y Reaseguros (Santa LucÃa) (Spain). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.
The ratings reflect Santa LucÃaâs balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The positive outlooks reflect the expectation that Santa LucÃaâs enhanced business profile, following its acquisition of Aviva Vida y Pensiones, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Aviva), Aviva GestiÃ³n SGCIIC (Aviva GestiÃ³n) and its 50% stake in the life insurance joint ventures, Unicorp Vida, CompaÃ±Ãa de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. (Unicorp) and Caja EspaÃ±a Vida, CompaÃ±Ãa de Seguros y Reaseguros SA (Caja EspaÃ±a), may lead to improved and stable operating performance. A.M. Best will continue to assess the impact of the transaction on Santa LucÃaâs operating performance, given that it remains subject to the execution risk associated with the integration of the operations acquired.
Although the acquisition has increased Santa LucÃaâs capital requirements, chiefly as a result of higher underwriting and asset risks, and reduced available capital following the recognition of goodwill, risk-adjusted capitalisation is expected to remain at the strongest level. Santa LucÃaâs prospective capital position is expected to benefit from the additional revenue source which drives solid internal capital generation. Furthermore, the groupâs balance sheet strength continues to be protected against the occurrence of most catastrophic perils, which are covered by the Spanish governmentâs national scheme (Consorcio de CompensaciÃ³n de Seguros).
Santa LucÃa has a track record of adequate operating performance, negatively impacted by reserve strengthening in its life and funeral expenses (âdecesosâ) lines of business in recent years. The company reported an improved net result of EUR 113.4 million in 2016, driven primarily by better claims experience on the home insurance book. The newly acquired Aviva, Unicorp and Caja EspaÃ±a life business historically has been profitable, and is weighted towards life risk as well as unit-linked and short-term saving products. This provides Santa LucÃa with a more balanced product offering in the domestic market, with enhanced distribution capabilities through the bancassurance and broker channels, which in turn is expected to benefit the groupâs overall profitability.
Â
