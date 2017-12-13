330 43

A.M. Best Removes From Under Review and Affirms Credit Ratings ofSanta Lucía S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

13/12/2017 - 15:30

- Business Wire

A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of âa-â of Santa LucÃ­a S.A. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguros y Reaseguros (Santa LucÃ­a) (Spain). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

The ratings reflect Santa LucÃ­aâs balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect the expectation that Santa LucÃ­aâs enhanced business profile, following its acquisition of Aviva Vida y Pensiones, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Aviva), Aviva GestiÃ³n SGCIIC (Aviva GestiÃ³n) and its 50% stake in the life insurance joint ventures, Unicorp Vida, CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. (Unicorp) and Caja EspaÃ±a Vida, CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguros y Reaseguros SA (Caja EspaÃ±a), may lead to improved and stable operating performance. A.M. Best will continue to assess the impact of the transaction on Santa LucÃ­aâs operating performance, given that it remains subject to the execution risk associated with the integration of the operations acquired.

Although the acquisition has increased Santa LucÃ­aâs capital requirements, chiefly as a result of higher underwriting and asset risks, and reduced available capital following the recognition of goodwill, risk-adjusted capitalisation is expected to remain at the strongest level. Santa LucÃ­aâs prospective capital position is expected to benefit from the additional revenue source which drives solid internal capital generation. Furthermore, the groupâs balance sheet strength continues to be protected against the occurrence of most catastrophic perils, which are covered by the Spanish governmentâs national scheme (Consorcio de CompensaciÃ³n de Seguros).

Santa LucÃ­a has a track record of adequate operating performance, negatively impacted by reserve strengthening in its life and funeral expenses (âdecesosâ) lines of business in recent years. The company reported an improved net result of EUR 113.4 million in 2016, driven primarily by better claims experience on the home insurance book. The newly acquired Aviva, Unicorp and Caja EspaÃ±a life business historically has been profitable, and is weighted towards life risk as well as unit-linked and short-term saving products. This provides Santa LucÃ­a with a more balanced product offering in the domestic market, with enhanced distribution capabilities through the bancassurance and broker channels, which in turn is expected to benefit the groupâs overall profitability.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Bestâs website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Bestâs Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Bestâs Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Bestâs Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Bestâs Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the worldâs oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright Â© 2017 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005420/en/

PUBLICIDAD