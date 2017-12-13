Synacor Launches Enhancements to Zimbra Communications and Collaboration Suite

- Business Wire
Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) today announced the commercial launch of Zimbra 8.8. The easy-to-use collaboration platform comes with new user experience features such as Zimbra Drive for enterprise-level file sync and sharing and Zimbra Chat. The Network Edition features tech stack enhancements including real-time backup, ActiveSync across mobile and desktop, hierarchical storage management (HSM) that enables customers to move archival data to less expensive storage solutions, and improved delegated admin functionality.
âZimbra 8.8 is an exciting update for end users and technical decision makers,â said Marcus Teo, Vice President, Enterprise Sales & Marketing, Synacor. âCustomers look to Zimbra for security, privacy and transparency through open code, extensibility, accessibility on multiple devices and deployment flexibility. This update builds on these tenets and incorporates enhancements that improve end-user and system admin experiences.â
Users who purchase or update to Zimbra 8.8 will enjoy the following features and benefits:
"ForÂ 11 years, In-Tuition Networks Ltd has supported Synacorâs Zimbra product because it offers excellent features, reliability and security for our customers along with the lowest TCO of any commercial email solution. The enhancedÂ functionality will allow us to offer even greater value and toÂ launchÂ innovative offerings.Â This upgrade highlights the steps Synacor is taking to make Zimbra the best solution in the market,â said Marc Gadsdon, CEO In-Tuition Networks Ltd, a Gold-level Zimbra Business Services Provider and a leading Zimbra Partner in EMEA.
This launch comes on the heels of the announcement that Zimbra was ranked a Top Player by market research firm The Radicati Group. The ranking appears in the firmâs annual 2017 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers report.
About Zimbra
Zimbra, aÂ SynacorÂ product, connects people and information with unified collaboration software that includes email, calendaring, file sharing, chat and video chat. It powers approximately 500 million mailboxes and works with 1,500 partners. More than 2,500 enterprises, 1,000 governments and 100 service providers trust Zimbra.
Zimbra can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service.Â SynacorÂ operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.
The global email market is still growing. According toÂ The Radicati Group, nearly half of the global adult population will have an email account by year-end 2020. Recently,Â SynacorÂ released a new whitepaper,Â âEmailâs Renaissance,âÂ that outlines changing consumer behaviors, attitudes and habits around email, key challenges facing email providers and the benefits of leveraging collaboration to accelerate innovation.
About Synacor
SynacorÂ (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacorâs mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacorâs technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships.Â SynacorÂ delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com
For more information about becoming a Zimbra Partner visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005127/en/
