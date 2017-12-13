330 43

DCS Telecom Selects LeoSat for Innovative Data Solution

13/12/2017 - 12:20

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, has entered into an agreement with DCS Telecom, a leading telecoms provider of satellite and networking solutions in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

DCS Telecom will use LeoSat to upgrade its existing satellite solutions, giving customers access to a unique low-latency network which is expected to revolutionize data connectivity. LeoSatâs system of low earth orbit communications satellites can achieve lower latency and stronger end-to-end security compared to traditional satellite and terrestrial solutions used today. This is achieved through an advanced and unique system architecture utilizing optical inter-satellite laser links which connect the satellites, creating fiber-like symmetry at Gigabits speeds while providing total security as the data is encrypted and secured from end-to-end across the network, with no terrestrial touch points.

For Enterprise customers, the key attributes of the LeoSat system can be used for a number of applications, for example, to give banks secured networks with their foreign offices, provide enormous uploading bandwidth for oil & gas exploration, enable seamless connectivity for shipping & fleet management or provide the only native 4G and 5G satellite backhaul connectivity for cellular operators. LeoSat can not only offer competitive advantage in existing satellite services markets in the MENA region and beyond, it will help expand these markets by enabling new opportunities through previously unavailable levels of performance combined with worldwide reach.

LeoSatâs Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald van der Breggen, said: âGlobal Enterprises today require instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable. So LeoSat is taking data networking into space, setting a new bar for high speed data connectivity. For companies such as DCS Telecom looking to provide innovative connectivity solutions, LeoSat can help to open-up new markets and deliver business growth. We are delighted that this latest agreement has taken the commitments that we have received from our customers and resellers over the threshold of half a Billion USD.â

Essam Khalil, CEO of DCS Telecom added: âAt DCS Telecom we offer high-quality managed networks services throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We specialize in tailored solutions and the implementation of innovative technologies so we are very excited to add LeoSatâs unique new LEO system architecture to our portfolio. LeoSat is what data communications has been waiting for and we expect it be a good fit for our government & military customers, corporate networking and mobile backhaul as well as oil&gas customers.â

LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alena Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing LEO satellites to finalize the manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation. ENDS

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

About DCS Telecom

DCS TELECOM is an 18-year old Satellite Communication and connectivity solutions providers with 4 worldwide offices in the USA, UAE, Egypt, and Morocco with a team of 50+ employees, and steady growth over the years. DCS TELECOM has built a strong network of well-known customers in almost every industry; from Government & Military to Oil & Gas, Telecom Operators, Education, Construction, Health, Maritime, Shipping & Logistics.

Through the years, DCS TELECOM has also built a very efficient Worldwide partner network which combined with excellent connectivity solutions has resulted in steadily increased total growth, not only for the company, but also for the trust in its name in the market.

