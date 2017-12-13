Andersen Global Expands Presence in Germany with Addition of Thierhoff Müller & Partner

- Business Wire
Andersen Global is proud to announce an expanded presence in Germany as Thierhoff MÃ¼ller & Partner, a tax and legal firm with offices in Leipzig and Frankfurt, combines its practice with Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany. Through its German member firms, Andersen Tax & Legal and Alegis Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH, Andersen Global now has more than 65 professionals focused on providing tax and legal services and business advice across five locations in Germany, including Cologne, Dusseldorf, and Merzig.
âThierhoff MÃ¼ller is highly regarded in complex restructuring matters. Together with our existing legal and tax practice, we will be able to increase our service offerings for our clients,â said Stefan Kraus, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany. âWe are dedicated to providing outstanding service and are adding additional competencies in tax and legal such as corporate recovery, real estate, and employment. There is a lot of momentum for us in 2018.â
Led by Partners Renate MÃ¼ller and Michael Thierhoff, Thierhoff MÃ¼ller will join the existing team in Germany on January 1, 2018, with over 20 legal, tax and accounting professionals. The team in Leipzig and Frankfurt is specialized in all aspects of distressed situations, business restructurings and insolvency related matters, advising both creditors and debtors as well as acting as insolvency administrators.
âJoining the Andersen team gives us access to the firmâs international resources and allows us to even better serve our clients,â commented Renate MÃ¼ller. âOur capabilities in Germany and abroad are expanded, which serves as an important signal to the market.â
Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, commented, âThis addition is a great step towards growing our practice in the German market, and it increases our presence in two main economic centers in the country. Renate, Michael, and the team at Thierhoff MÃ¼ller clearly embody our Andersen values of providing best-in-class service and stewardship, which makes them a natural fit for the firm.â
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 81 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
