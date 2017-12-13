PayCargo LLC launches its Online Payment Platform in Europe

- Business Wire
PayCargo LLC, which operates a patented online payment system in the global freight industry providing overnight settlement of invoices between shippers and carriers, today announced its official launch of service in Europe from its newly founded European subsidiary PayCargo Europe B.V..
PayCargoâs current online solution for Air, Ocean, Trucking, and Warehouses, allows shippers to move cargo quicker in a secure, efficient way to reduce costs associated with payment processing. PayCargo eliminates the traditional resource-intensive system of requesting, printing, mailing or delivering checks, wire transfers or cash, with majority of the vendors releasing the cargo within an hour after receiving the âPayment Approvalâ alert from PayCargo.
According to Juan Dieppa, COO at PayCargoâs US HQ: âWith the support of our large client base in addition to our global Carrier support, it is time to establish our service around the world in cargo-centric locations. Given the importance of the European freight market, our choice quickly fell upon Amsterdam, The Netherlands being at the heart of it.â
Adriaan Reinders, CEO of PayCargo Europe B.V. adds âWe are ambitiously growing around the globe and it is only natural to have an Amsterdam base in order to service the local cargo players even better then we could from our HQ in the United States. With this new office, we show our US customers that we are a serious player in all markets and they can count on us to expand where and when they need us to.â
About PayCargo
PayCargo is a patented online payments solution for the Ocean, Air, Trucking and Rail industries. PayCargo offers electronic tools that create significant efficiencies by automating the payments process. PayCargo helps companies in the international supply chain reduce operating costs, grow profits, dramatically increase cash flow, and improve overall liquidity.Â PayCargo, LLC, connects the payer and vendor for immediate transparency to improve payment communication, and allow significant cost savings through automation and standardization.www.paycargo-eu.com
