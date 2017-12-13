330 43

Group Vivendi Africa Deploys Netcracker OSS to Enhance ServiceManagement as it Expands Across the Continent

Netcracker Technology announced today that its OSS suite was selected and deployed to support the long-term growth strategy of Group Vivendi Africa (GVA). GVA is a newly formed affiliate of the French-based multinational conglomerate Vivendi with the goal to deploy and operate a fiber network across Africa. NetcrackerÂ´s OSS will be used as a consolidated solution to identify service availability across GVAÂ´s operating countries and then fulfill and provision those services to customers.

NetcrackerÂ´s highly productized, out-of-the-box applications enabled the OSS suite to be deployed in seven months, meeting GVAÂ´s demand to leverage an integrated service fulfillment and inventory solution that could satisfy its long-term growth expectations, as well as short-term objectives.

NetcrackerÂ´s OSS is comprised of Service Orchestration, Service Catalog, Service Inventory, Service Activation, Resource Inventory, Outside Plant and Discovery & Reconciliation components.

The scalability of the OSS suite will complement GVA as it expands and delivers new services to a wider customer base. The solution will also enable accurate service fulfillment and provisioning and help GVA meet critical metrics associated with keeping time-to-activate low and reducing order fallout rates.

"A large planned footprint and delivering faster new services to our customers in Africa drove us to select NetcrackerÂ´s future-proof service management platform that can scale with us as we go," said Marco de Assis, CEO at GVA. "NetcrackerÂ´s solution perfectly supports our ability to accelerate our service deployment."

"Being able to develop and deliver innovative offerings is vital as service providers expand and take on new customers," said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of Netcracker. "We are excited to help GVA, a Vivendi subsidiary, as it grows across Africa."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

