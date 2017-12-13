- Business Wire
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today released its latest Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products, a regular publication on its research efforts to develop and assess a range of smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes. The latest issue of the Scientific Update can be found at this link.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005891/en/
Philip Morris International Releases Latest Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products on Clinical Program (Photo: Business Wire)
This issue of theScientific Update provides a closer look at some of the principles and practices on which PMIâs scientific assessment program is built. Director Medical Affairs Dr. Patrick Picavet describes specific examples from PMIâs clinical program that highlight the companyâs commitment to the implementation of best practices, transparent research and the well-being of clinical trial participants.
Picavet stated, âThe performance of clinical studies is a complicated process. Strict implementation of Good Clinical Practices is particularly important to assure the quality and consistency of the research and to address unexpected events that can occur during a study. These Practices are key to the validity of data and the safety of study participants.â
Beyond recent events and publications, this issue also describes PMIâs progress towards sharing all raw data from studies on IQOS in part through the new data-sharing platform called INTERVALS.
Prof. Manuel Peitsch, PMIâs Chief Scientific Officer, elaborates: âPMI is committed to openly sharing the research behind our smoke-free products. Thatâs why we are using our latest Scientific Update to explain the rigor behind our clinical program. We are going further by gradually making the data and results from the non-clinical and clinical program around our leading smoke-free product, IQOS, available to the public by early 2018.â
PMIâs extensive research and assessment program is inspired by the well-recognized practices of the pharmaceutical industry and in line with the draft guidance of the U.S. FDA for Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) Applications. PMI employs over 400 world-class scientists, engineers and experts who conduct rigorous research, including laboratory and clinical studies, as well as ground-breaking systems toxicology. The assessment program also includes studies on actual product use and correct understanding of product communications, as well as post-market research.
About Philip Morris International Inc. (âPMIâ)
Philip Morris International Inc.Â (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company, with six of the worldÂ´s top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, includingÂ Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products (RRPs). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see ourÂ PMIÂ andÂ PMI Science websites.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005891/en/
Andrés Iniesta ha vuelto a demostrar que es un verso suelto en el seno del FC Barcelona. Lejos de alimentar polémicas sobre el eterno rival …
Chris Froome ha dado positivo por consumo de Salbutamol en la Vuelta ciclista a España de este año, de 2017. El positivo data del 7 de …
Un hombre de 63 años fue detenido este pasado martes en Gernsheim, en el oeste de Alemania, acusado de haber arrancado de cuajo con su …
La Consejería de Sanidad del Gobierno canario ha informado este martes de la "detección puntual" en Fuerteventura de ejemplares del …
El comité de huelga de los examinadores de tráfico desconvocó este miércoles los paros que la mayoría de estos funcionarios venían …
Zidane está de enhorabuena. O no. El entrenador francés del Real Madrid tiene a su disposición a los 23 jugadores inscritos para el …
En las últimas pruebas de seguridad Euro NCAP, publicadas este miércoles y realizadas a 15 modelos, los nuevos Hyundai Kona, Kia Stinger, …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid inició este martes las obras de restauración del muro del vaso de Lago de la Casa de Campo que consiste en el …
El Real Madrid jugará hoy la segunda semifinal del Mundial de clubes contra el Al Jazira (aquí puede consultar la hora y cómo ver el …
El autor, Verano 1993, Handia, La librería y Verónica son los cinco títulos nominados para alzarse con el Goya a Mejor Película en la 32 …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pisos de lujo en la torre Deutsche
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens