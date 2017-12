330 43

CTS Engines Announces Senior Management Hire

12/12/2017 - 14:50

CTS Engines, the global leader for mature jet engine maintenance, announced today that it had hired Diane E. Cavuoto as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, in an effort to continue to provide its customers with outstanding engine overhaul services. Ms. Cavuoto will be based in CTS’s Ft. Lauderdale headquarters and will report directly to Vesa Paukkeri, CTS’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Diane E. Cavuoto, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, for CTS Engines (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Cavuoto, most recently Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Honeywell International, brings years of supply chain management experience to CTS. In her prior role at Honeywell, Ms. Cavuoto managed a global commodity team of 150 employees managing $4 billion of direct material spend, and reported directly to Honeywell’s Chief Procurement Officer. She holds a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Connecticut and a Masters of Business Administration from Arizona State University.

“We are very excited to announce Diane’s hiring as CTS’s new Senior Vice President, Supply Chain,” said Vesa Paukkeri, CTS’s President and COO. “Her proven success in managing complicated and far-reaching supply chains will be of great help to CTS in the coming years. Our continued rapid growth necessitates continued supply chain excellence, and Diane will play the key role in that development.”

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, CTS Engines is the worldwide leader in mature jet engine maintenance, performing engine overhauls on the CF6-50, CF6-80A, CF6-80C, and PW2000 engine models at its Ft. Lauderdale MRO facilities. At its 155,000 lb f test stand in Jupiter, Fla., the company also performs mature engine return to service tests, as well as OEM developmental tests for new engine platforms. For more information, please visit www.ctsengines.com.

