Russian Teen Star Polina Butorina Releases Her Debut Album in Dubai

- Business Wire
UAE-based Russian teen actor and singer-songwriter Polina Butorina released her debut album, titled âOcean of Emotionsâ, here. The anthology of 10 original English songs are written and sung by the 15-year-old student of Raffles International School Dubai.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211006370/en/
Polina Butorina at the launch of debut album "Ocean of Emotions" - (Photo: AETOSWire)
The album was launched simultaneously with the premiere of the recent Hollywood motion picture âMaximum Impactâ, in which Polina played a main role. The albumâs three tracks â âHigher Than the Skyâ, âI Want to Be Freeâ and âLike Thunderâ were part of the movieâs soundtrack.
Launching the album, Polina said, âThe album explores the idea of love in its different appearances. The main concept revolves around that universal feeling â either happy or unhappy. A person who ever was in love becomes stronger and richer, starts understandingÂ himself and the world that surrounds him much better.â
âThe album communicates the feelings of the modern youth, which are close to my heart. Do what you enjoy and look optimistically to the future. There are so many interesting things in life,â she added.
Polina wanted to make an international project that would be heard all around the world and everyone would understand it. She was greatly influenced by her movement to Dubai as her surroundings had completely changed. âEverything started happening quickly, twisting itself into a whirlwind of thoughts and emotions, until they can no longer be stopped and held inside. At this moment something incredible happens and the process of creation begins,â she says.
Polinaâs character in the movie was of the State Secretaryâs granddaughter named Brittany, whose kidnapping leads to a large-scale operation including Russian and American secret services.Â The dynamic action-comedy thriller, with the participation of Hollywood and Russian stars, was released in Russia on the 30th of November. The rights to the film were sold to more than 30 countries at the largest American film market.
Andrzej Bartkowiak, director of the movie, who also directed âRomeo Must Dieâ and âDOOMâ, says that he is confident that they made a worthy step to her future star career.
The tracks from the album, released on iTunes and Google Play, are: Disaster in Disguise, Fix Me, Someone Else, Too Late, Like Thunder, Whatever, Maybe, Higher Than the Sky, I Want to Be Free and Wave After Wave.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211006370/en/
Andrés Iniesta ha vuelto a demostrar que es un verso suelto en el seno del FC Barcelona. Lejos de alimentar polémicas sobre el eterno rival …
Chris Froome ha dado positivo por consumo de Salbutamol en la Vuelta ciclista a España de este año, de 2017. El positivo data del 7 de …
Un hombre de 63 años fue detenido este pasado martes en Gernsheim, en el oeste de Alemania, acusado de haber arrancado de cuajo con su …
La Consejería de Sanidad del Gobierno canario ha informado este martes de la "detección puntual" en Fuerteventura de ejemplares del …
El comité de huelga de los examinadores de tráfico desconvocó este miércoles los paros que la mayoría de estos funcionarios venían …
Zidane está de enhorabuena. O no. El entrenador francés del Real Madrid tiene a su disposición a los 23 jugadores inscritos para el …
En las últimas pruebas de seguridad Euro NCAP, publicadas este miércoles y realizadas a 15 modelos, los nuevos Hyundai Kona, Kia Stinger, …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid inició este martes las obras de restauración del muro del vaso de Lago de la Casa de Campo que consiste en el …
El Real Madrid jugará hoy la segunda semifinal del Mundial de clubes contra el Al Jazira (aquí puede consultar la hora y cómo ver el …
El autor, Verano 1993, Handia, La librería y Verónica son los cinco títulos nominados para alzarse con el Goya a Mejor Película en la 32 …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Pisos de lujo en la torre Deutsche
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens