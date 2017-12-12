330 43

Russian Teen Star Polina Butorina Releases Her Debut Album in Dubai

12/12/2017

- Business Wire

UAE-based Russian teen actor and singer-songwriter Polina Butorina released her debut album, titled âOcean of Emotionsâ, here. The anthology of 10 original English songs are written and sung by the 15-year-old student of Raffles International School Dubai.

The album was launched simultaneously with the premiere of the recent Hollywood motion picture âMaximum Impactâ, in which Polina played a main role. The albumâs three tracks â âHigher Than the Skyâ, âI Want to Be Freeâ and âLike Thunderâ were part of the movieâs soundtrack.

Launching the album, Polina said, âThe album explores the idea of love in its different appearances. The main concept revolves around that universal feeling â either happy or unhappy. A person who ever was in love becomes stronger and richer, starts understandingÂ himself and the world that surrounds him much better.â

âThe album communicates the feelings of the modern youth, which are close to my heart. Do what you enjoy and look optimistically to the future. There are so many interesting things in life,â she added.

Polina wanted to make an international project that would be heard all around the world and everyone would understand it. She was greatly influenced by her movement to Dubai as her surroundings had completely changed. âEverything started happening quickly, twisting itself into a whirlwind of thoughts and emotions, until they can no longer be stopped and held inside. At this moment something incredible happens and the process of creation begins,â she says.

Polinaâs character in the movie was of the State Secretaryâs granddaughter named Brittany, whose kidnapping leads to a large-scale operation including Russian and American secret services.Â The dynamic action-comedy thriller, with the participation of Hollywood and Russian stars, was released in Russia on the 30th of November. The rights to the film were sold to more than 30 countries at the largest American film market.

Andrzej Bartkowiak, director of the movie, who also directed âRomeo Must Dieâ and âDOOMâ, says that he is confident that they made a worthy step to her future star career.

The tracks from the album, released on iTunes and Google Play, are: Disaster in Disguise, Fix Me, Someone Else, Too Late, Like Thunder, Whatever, Maybe, Higher Than the Sky, I Want to Be Free and Wave After Wave.

