LTI to Offer Blockchain Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure

12/12/2017 - 12:30

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced today the availability of its blockchain-based trade finance solution on Microsoft Azure marketplace.

The solution tracks the flow of goods in a value chain, improving transparency across multiple entities involved. It enables accelerated adoption of distributed ledger technologies by bringing together LTIâs deep industry knowledge and blockchain capabilities together with Microsoftâs expertise in cloud-based solutions.

Aftab Ullah, Chief Operating Officer, LTIÂ said, "Our vision is to deliver exponential operational efficiencies to the worldâs leading companies through digital innovation. LTIâs Blockchain services include end-to-end consulting and implementation and are designed to help transform our clientsâ business operations. The collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate our ability to deliver these services on Cloud.â

Ausaf Ahmad, global blockchain solutions lead, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, comments, âBlockchain has the potential to significantly transform business by providing organizations a way to speed transactions, digitally track assets and streamline complex business processes. By using Microsoft Azure Blockchain technology, LTI and its clients can focus on accelerating real-world blockchain-based application deployment.â

Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, HfS Research, said, âHfS Research assessed 20+ blockchain solution and service providers and LTI emerges as a High Performer in Enterprise Blockchain Services. LTI stands out because of its integrated approach to emerging technologies, such as IoT and AI, under Mosaic, the ready-to-deploy blockchain solution accelerators.â

LTIâs Blockchain practice works with global clients across industries to build solutions in areas of trade finance, payments, KYC, insurance & supply chain among others. HfS Research has ranked LTI as High Performer in the HfS Blueprint 2017 Enterprise Blockchain Services Report.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ www.Lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global.

