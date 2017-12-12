330 43

IDEMIA Has Been Selected by WiZink to Launch Samsung Pay in Spain

12/12/2017 - 11:20

- Business Wire

IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, announced WiZink, a bank that specializes in credit cards and simple savings solutions that respond to its customersâ day-to-day needs, has selected IDEMIA to roll out the Samsung Pay mobile payment service. IDEMIA has been producing WiZink cards since the bank launched its new brand in June 2016.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211006319/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Backed by IDEMIA, WiZink cards can be digitalized and used with Samsung Pay for all users, while also benefiting from all innovative Samsung features and options that Samsung Pay users can access. With the novel and convenient payment method, users can add all loyalty memberships and vouchers to the same wallet under the same app. WiZink is in a position to give customers a seamless fully digital contactless payment experience.

The IDEMIA (formerly OT-Morpho) solution will allow WiZink to slash time to market while building a customer bond that is likely to boost take-up of other digital services. IDEMIA ran the project in order to support the bank in its digital operations. WiZink has adapted its facilities to the requirements of Samsung Pay processes, while also paying attention to the bankâs ongoing needs.

Eric Duforest, Executive Vice-President of Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA, declared: âWe are thrilled to continue working with WiZink so as to help them give customers a novel fully-digital user experience. Backed by our in-depth, tried and tested expertise in coming up with digital payment services, we can offer Samsung Pay a bespoke and fully functional solution. Given that contactless payment is becoming ever-more widespread in Spain, we pledge to give clients optimum ways to arrive at novel, scalable and user-friendly solutions while maintaining strict security.â

Ricardo GÃ³mez, Director of the Operations, Technology and Service Channels Area at WiZink added: âIDEMIA has become our partner in which we have entrusted to offer our customers the best innovative and secure payment options, such as Samsung Pay. His experience in the management of projects related to security in the use of credit cards has been an essential factor for us.â

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visitÂ www.idemia.comÂ / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211006319/en/

PUBLICIDAD