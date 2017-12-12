World´s First Ultra HD HDR Travel Channel Travelxp 4K Makes German Debut on HD+ via SES

- Business Wire
Travelxp 4K, one of the worldâs leading travel and lifestyle television channels, will start delivering its programmes in Ultra HD (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) to HD+ viewers across Germany as of 13 December 2017. The channel will be broadcast via Astra 19.2 degrees East and will rely on MX1 for playout and uplink services.
Worldâs First Ultra HD HDR Travel Channel Travelxp 4K Makes German Debut on HD+ via SES
Travelxp 4K is also one of the first networks in the world to broadcast in High Dynamic Range, a feature that provides better contrast and greatly improves the viewer experience. Thanks to that technology, HD+ customers can enjoy holiday destinations from around the world from the comfort of their own homes without any additional costs â in a picture quality that is almost as good as real-life.
The Ultra HD HDR channel was first launched on SESâs North American Ultra HD platform, nearly a year ago. The growing SES content line-up in North America, which also features NASA TV UHD, Fashion One 4K, C4K360, UHD1, 4KUNIVERSE, Funbox UHD, Nature Relaxation 4K, the SES demo channel, INSIGHT TV and The Country Network.
âTravelxp 4K made its world debut in Ultra HD with SES almost a year ago and we have continued to innovate with SES ever since,â noted Prashant Chothani, CEO of Travelxp. âWe are delighted that our partnership with SESâs media platform HD+ will soon enable German viewers to enjoy our content on Travelxp 4k. The channel will initially launch in English, but from the beginning of 2018, viewers will also be captivated by our visually stunning, well-produced German content.â
âBy leveraging our global infrastructure, our unique product portfolio and our commitment to new TV technologies, we have fast become the leader in Ultra HD,â said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. âThe combination of ASTRA capacity, MX1 services and the HD+ media platform creates a strong formula that allows Travelxp 4K to introduce its Ultra HD content in Germany. With the addition of Travelxp 4K to its bouquet, HD+ is entering the next phase of the Ultra HD development in Germany, continuing what started two years ago with the first Ultra HD demo channel.â
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
