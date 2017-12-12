330 43

The Country Network (TCN) Debuts in Ultra HD with SES

12/12/2017 - 10:30

- Business Wire

The Country Network (TCN), an emerging over-the-air television network devoted to showcasing rising and established country music stars, has joined SESâs successful Ultra HD platform to launch its 4K channel and boost its audience reach.

The Country Network (TCN) Debuts in Ultra HD with SES (Photo: Business Wire)

SES today announced The Country Network (TCN) has debuted its first shows in Ultra HD this week and become the eleventh 4K channel on SESâs all-in-one Ultra HD solution. The unique Ultra HD platform packages satellite distribution, reception gear, and the worldâs largest 4K channel line-up for cable and IPTV operators of all sizes across North America.

First launched in 2009, The Country Network is currently enjoyed by country music fans in 15 million US households and will leverage SESâs ubiquitous coverage to dramatically increase viewership. The trio of satellites delivering SESâs Ultra HD solution form North Americaâs leading content distribution platform, reaching all 100 million-plus US cable television homes.

The Country Network joins an expanding bouquet of immersive 4K channels on the SES platform, which include NASA TV UHD, Fashion One 4K, C4K360, the SES demo channel, UHD1, 4KUNIVERSE, Funbox UHD, Nature Relaxation 4K, Travelxp 4K, and INSIGHT TV.

âSES offers a powerful and unique combination of global video distribution leadership, unrivalled relationships with the largest cable operators and entertainment companies, and the first commercial Ultra HD platform,â said Tim Eaton, President and CEO of The Country Network. âThe SES Ultra HD solution will enable The Country Network to greatly accelerate our 2018 growth strategy, which is all about introducing our new 4K channel to the most influential media companies, large and small, and expanding to multiple platforms,â Eaton added. âSES is really the only game in town when it comes to delivering on our lofty goals as a budding Ultra HD network.â

âThe SES Ultra HD platform has become the destination of choice for new 4K channels like The Country Network, a mainstream music channel that reflects just how SES continues to gain traction in driving Ultra HD,â explained Steve Corda, VP of Business Development in North America for SES. âThe Country Network is a great complement to our growing line-up, which has fast become the largest single source of 4K content in the world.â

About The Country Network

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and Fort Worth, Texas, national television network,Â The Country Network (TCN), airs music videos, countdowns, special programming and more. Available in 51 markets, a reach of overÂ 44 million DMA households, TCN can also be viewed on Roku devices, and via streaming online atÂ www.tcncountry.com. A full list of affiliates/markets is availableÂ here.Â Throughout 2018, TCN remains focused on special programming and its growth strategy.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

