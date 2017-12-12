Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd, today announced the launch of their latest data analytics and reporting product, ALLFINANZ Insight

- Business Wire
Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd., the leading provider of digital underwriting solutions to the life insurance industry, today announced the launch of their latest data analytics and reporting product, ALLFINANZ Insight. ALLFINANZ Insight is designed to help life insurance companies unlock the insights hidden in their underwriting data using a creative and intuitive interface and 30 years of underwriting expertise built in.
A vast amount of data is captured during the new business and underwriting process. Accurately categorising and understanding this data can be hugely valuable as the insights generated will significantly improve the design of underwriting rules, the new business and underwriting process as well as operations and distribution management.
ALLFINANZ Insight gives your whole team a clearer, deeper view into their underwriting data. The software uses cutting edge data visualisation to make data analysis more consumable for business users by means of pre-packaged dashboards and intuitive and adaptable interfaces.
ALLFINANZ Insight combines advanced analytical software with specialist analytical and underwriting expertise to deliver an agile, feature rich, dependable data analysis solution. The visually rich interface is underpinned by rich and well curated data, and is powered by advanced software which enables users to move beyond static charts and create multi-faceted interactive views of data, where they can explore every dimension.
Vice President of Business Analytics at Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd Declan OâNeill says, âALLFINANZ Insight encapsulates three decades of our experience in the life insurance industry, delivering innovative technology, and creating analytics products. Building on our capabilities, this new product delivers a step change in our customersâ experience and we are incredibly proud of it. We know our customers will love it!â
ALLFINANZ Insight is available as part of the ALLFINANZ digital underwriting suite, the market leading solution for new business and digital underwriting.
For more information:
â¢ Please visit our ALLFINANZ Insight page.
â¢ To request a demonstration, please email automatedunderwriting@munichre.com or call +353 1 293 2888
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005218/en/
El Barcelona tiene en mente la incorporación de Philippe Coutinho como gran apuesta para reforzar su ataque, pero no deja de peinar el …
La marcha de Philippe Coutinho del Liverpool parece más segura a medida que pasan las semanas. Con el brasileño pensando en el Barcelona de …
Un vestuario tan complicado como es el del Real Madrid (pacificado por Zinedine Zidane de manera nunca vista hasta hace un par de años) no …
La pieza originaria del Monasterio de Sijena (Huesca) que el Muse de Lérida no pudo entregar este lunes al Gobierno aragonés, cumpliendo …
Tras actualizar el Auris y el Prius, Toyota ha lanzado en España la gama renovada de la tercera generación de su modelo Yaris, que ya está …
El desconocido Al-Jazira será el rival del Real Madrid en las semifinales del Mundial de Clubes FIFA. El vigente campeón quiere revalidar …
La marca italiana Energica será el proveedor de motos para el campeonato del mundo de motos eléctricas complementario a Moto GP que …
El entrenador del Manchester United, José Mourinho, no quiso dar explicaciones sobre la pelea del túnel de vestuarios de Old Trafford, tras …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, defendió a su equipo a raíz de la polémica surgida por la pelea que miembros del equipo …
El Real Madrid, especialmente su cúpula, sigue empeñado en hacerse con Neymar cueste lo que cueste. No importa que el brasileño lleve solo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El último invento de Abu Dhabi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens