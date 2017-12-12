330 43

Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd, today announced the launch of their latest data analytics and reporting product, ALLFINANZ Insight

12/12/2017 - 10:10

- Business Wire

Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd., the leading provider of digital underwriting solutions to the life insurance industry, today announced the launch of their latest data analytics and reporting product, ALLFINANZ Insight. ALLFINANZ Insight is designed to help life insurance companies unlock the insights hidden in their underwriting data using a creative and intuitive interface and 30 years of underwriting expertise built in.

A vast amount of data is captured during the new business and underwriting process. Accurately categorising and understanding this data can be hugely valuable as the insights generated will significantly improve the design of underwriting rules, the new business and underwriting process as well as operations and distribution management.

ALLFINANZ Insight gives your whole team a clearer, deeper view into their underwriting data. The software uses cutting edge data visualisation to make data analysis more consumable for business users by means of pre-packaged dashboards and intuitive and adaptable interfaces.

ALLFINANZ Insight combines advanced analytical software with specialist analytical and underwriting expertise to deliver an agile, feature rich, dependable data analysis solution. The visually rich interface is underpinned by rich and well curated data, and is powered by advanced software which enables users to move beyond static charts and create multi-faceted interactive views of data, where they can explore every dimension.

Vice President of Business Analytics at Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd Declan OâNeill says, âALLFINANZ Insight encapsulates three decades of our experience in the life insurance industry, delivering innovative technology, and creating analytics products. Building on our capabilities, this new product delivers a step change in our customersâ experience and we are incredibly proud of it. We know our customers will love it!â

ALLFINANZ Insight is available as part of the ALLFINANZ digital underwriting suite, the market leading solution for new business and digital underwriting.

For more information:

â¢ Please visit our ALLFINANZ Insight page.

â¢ To request a demonstration, please email automatedunderwriting@munichre.com or call +353 1 293 2888

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005218/en/

PUBLICIDAD