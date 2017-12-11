Boehringer Ingelheim Marks Great Progress in Immuno-oncology ResearchPartnerships in 2017

- Business Wire
2017 marks a year of significant advancement for Boehringer Ingelheim as it secured a range of external partnerships with the goal of transforming the lives of patients and winning the fight against cancer. External partnerships complement Boehringer Ingelheimâs two-pronged research strategy â investigating both cancer cell-directed therapies and immune cell-directed therapies. This multi-faceted approach offers the potential to bring innovative opportunities to the Boehringer Ingelheim oncology portfolio and novel therapies to patients.
âImmuno-oncology is radically shifting the research and treatment landscape in oncology. We believe that the greatest success in difficult-to-treat cancers will be achieved with immuno-oncology and its combination with cancer cell directed therapy, which is why we are committing significant resources in both areas,â said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., Vice President and Global Head, Cancer Immunology and Immune Modulation. âIn the immuno-oncology space, Boehringer Ingelheim is poised for the next wave of innovation with clinical phase projects ranging across checkpoint inhibitors, oncolytic viruses, cancer vaccines and T-cell engagers. As such, the expansion of our external partnerships is designed to complement our own R&D, push boundaries and foster innovation â all with the goal of bringing medicines of high therapeutic value to patients sooner.â
With approximately 50 percent of its overall early-to-mid-stage pipeline emerging from collaborations, the companyâs research strategy is firmly anchored in external innovation for all therapeutic areas, and the breadth and depth of exploration demonstrates Boehringer Ingelheimâs commitment to oncology, including the comprehensive oncology pipeline that encompasses more than 10 clinical stage assets in development for various cancer and tumor types. This is supplemented by the ongoing Corporate Venture Fund activities, which continue to drive innovation through strategic investments in early-stage science and technology.
Bringing together the most creative minds across public and private institutions, including academia and industry, Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into numerous new external partnerships or expanded existing relationships, many of which are researching oncology. These partnerships cover a range of areas from basic science to clinical development and build on past successes. Over the past year, a number of oncology collaborations relating to immunology have generated excitement and fueled innovation, including:
âBoehringer Ingelheim believes partnerships are vital to innovation as it leverages human talent and resources to speed research. We highly value our partnersâ creativity and the opportunities and resources they offer as we work together to tackle the biggest challenges in oncology,â said Dr. JÃ¶rg Barth, Boehringer Ingelheimâs Therapeutic Area Head Oncology. âWe believe the best way to accelerate innovation is by combining our in-house capabilities in collaboration with industry and academia. Winning the fight against cancer will only be achieved with novel approaches and genuine scientific breakthroughs.â
From discovery and development through to commercialization, Boehringer Ingelheim is seeking strong, long-term, innovation partnerships to improve our understanding of cancer and transform patient lives. With long-term exploration and investment in mind, the company works to build relationships based on common goals, mutual trust and commitment that involve a âbench to bedsideâ method, incorporating extensive resources and professionals ranging from scientists in labs to a global sales force.
About Boehringer Ingelheim
Innovative medicines for people and animals have for more than 130 years been what the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim stands for. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industryâs top 20 companies and to this day remains family-owned. Day by day, some 50,000 employees create value through innovation for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. In 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 15.9 billion euros. With more than three billion euros, R&D expenditure corresponds to 19.6 percent of net sales.
Social responsibility comes naturally to Boehringer Ingelheim. That is why the company is involved in social projects such as the âMaking More Healthâ initiative. Boehringer Ingelheim also actively promotes workforce diversity and benefits from its employeesâ different experiences and skills. Furthermore, the focus is on environmental protection and sustainability in everything the company does.
More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.
This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.
