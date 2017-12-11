330 43

Valence Advises SK Capital on Its Acquisition of ICL´s Fire Safety and Oil Additives Businesses

11/12/2017 - 14:10

- Business Wire

The Valence Group acted as lead financial advisor to SK Capital Partners on its announced acquisition of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives businesses of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (âICLâ) for approximately $1 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2018.

The Businesses, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, have global operations and are market leaders in each of their segments. The ICL Fire Safety business is a formulator and manufacturer of fire management chemicals. Its Phos-Chek fire retardants, Class A and B foams, and water enhancing gels are the worldâs leading chemical solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires, and are used in partnership with fire management agencies across the globe. The ICL Oil Additives business provides high quality phosphorus pentasulfide used in the preparation of ZDDP-based lubricant additives, in critical engine anti-wear solutions that lead to prolonged combustion engine function, as well as in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firmâs purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SKâs portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $6 billion annually, employs more than 8,700 people globally and operates more than 60 plants in 25 countries. The firm currently has approximately $1.9 billion of assets under management.

About ICL

ICL is a global manufacturer of products based on specialty minerals that fulfill humanityâs essential needs primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2016 totaled US$5.4 billion.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firmâs offices are located in New York and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005537/en/

PUBLICIDAD