Dr Amal Al Qubaisi Wins Parliamentarian Excellence Award as Best President of Arab Parliament

11/12/2017 - 12:50

- Business Wire

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) has honored Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) â the United Arab Emirates parliament, with the Parliamentarian Excellence Award in the Presidents of Arab Parliaments category.

Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) â the UAE parliament (Photo: AETOSWire)

The award honors Al Qubaisi as âfirst female leader of a parliament in the Arab worldâ, celebrating her achievements on a national, regional and global scale, as well as the accomplishments made by FNC under her leadership. It also acknowledges the pioneering parliamentarian initiatives, projects and programs she has spearheaded and her significant contributions to the development of FNCâs work structure and performance through the 2016-2021 strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Qubaisi expressed her appreciation for AIPUâs efforts to encourage cooperation among parliaments of Arab countries in enhancing legislative procedures. She said: âThe award recognizes FNCâs vital role in driving parliamentary collaboration in the Arab world and globally, as well as its efforts in serving Arab nations.â

Al Qubaisi emphasized that under the guidance of the UAEâs wise leadership, excellence is an integral part of the work ethic in the country.

She added: âFNCâs parliamentarian diplomacy complements the UAEâs official diplomacy and contributes to resolving issues in the GCC and the wider Arab region. The UAE parliament actively participates in international events, helps foster friendly relations with countries around the world, and maintains efficient communication with other parliaments. FNC is indispensable in representing the UAEâs interests abroad, promoting its foreign policy and points of view on various current issues, and highlighting the countryâs economic and cultural achievements.â

Among her most notable achievements as part of FNCâs mandate to reinforce the UAEâs foreign policy objectives, Al Qubaisi has played an important role in addressing vital issues related to world peace and security. She presented several papers on an Arab and global level, and discussed multiple key topics during the meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

In October 2017, Al Qubaisi represented FNC on behalf of the UAE in filing an emergency item to highlight the role of parliamentarians in ending the persecution of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar â a move that received massive support from other IPU members. Al Qubaisi has won several significant awards locally and internationally.

Â

