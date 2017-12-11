Dr Amal Al Qubaisi Wins Parliamentarian Excellence Award as Best President of Arab Parliament

- Business Wire
The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) has honored Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) â the United Arab Emirates parliament, with the Parliamentarian Excellence Award in the Presidents of Arab Parliaments category.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005411/en/
Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) â the UAE parliament (Photo: AETOSWire)
The award honors Al Qubaisi as âfirst female leader of a parliament in the Arab worldâ, celebrating her achievements on a national, regional and global scale, as well as the accomplishments made by FNC under her leadership. It also acknowledges the pioneering parliamentarian initiatives, projects and programs she has spearheaded and her significant contributions to the development of FNCâs work structure and performance through the 2016-2021 strategy.
Speaking on the occasion, Al Qubaisi expressed her appreciation for AIPUâs efforts to encourage cooperation among parliaments of Arab countries in enhancing legislative procedures. She said: âThe award recognizes FNCâs vital role in driving parliamentary collaboration in the Arab world and globally, as well as its efforts in serving Arab nations.â
Al Qubaisi emphasized that under the guidance of the UAEâs wise leadership, excellence is an integral part of the work ethic in the country.
She added: âFNCâs parliamentarian diplomacy complements the UAEâs official diplomacy and contributes to resolving issues in the GCC and the wider Arab region. The UAE parliament actively participates in international events, helps foster friendly relations with countries around the world, and maintains efficient communication with other parliaments. FNC is indispensable in representing the UAEâs interests abroad, promoting its foreign policy and points of view on various current issues, and highlighting the countryâs economic and cultural achievements.â
Among her most notable achievements as part of FNCâs mandate to reinforce the UAEâs foreign policy objectives, Al Qubaisi has played an important role in addressing vital issues related to world peace and security. She presented several papers on an Arab and global level, and discussed multiple key topics during the meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
In October 2017, Al Qubaisi represented FNC on behalf of the UAE in filing an emergency item to highlight the role of parliamentarians in ending the persecution of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar â a move that received massive support from other IPU members. Al Qubaisi has won several significant awards locally and internationally.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005411/en/
El Barcelona tiene en mente la incorporación de Philippe Coutinho como gran apuesta para reforzar su ataque, pero no deja de peinar el …
La marcha de Philippe Coutinho del Liverpool parece más segura a medida que pasan las semanas. Con el brasileño pensando en el Barcelona de …
Un vestuario tan complicado como es el del Real Madrid (pacificado por Zinedine Zidane de manera nunca vista hasta hace un par de años) no …
La pieza originaria del Monasterio de Sijena (Huesca) que el Muse de Lérida no pudo entregar este lunes al Gobierno aragonés, cumpliendo …
Tras actualizar el Auris y el Prius, Toyota ha lanzado en España la gama renovada de la tercera generación de su modelo Yaris, que ya está …
El desconocido Al-Jazira será el rival del Real Madrid en las semifinales del Mundial de Clubes FIFA. El vigente campeón quiere revalidar …
La marca italiana Energica será el proveedor de motos para el campeonato del mundo de motos eléctricas complementario a Moto GP que …
El entrenador del Manchester United, José Mourinho, no quiso dar explicaciones sobre la pelea del túnel de vestuarios de Old Trafford, tras …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, defendió a su equipo a raíz de la polémica surgida por la pelea que miembros del equipo …
El Real Madrid, especialmente su cúpula, sigue empeñado en hacerse con Neymar cueste lo que cueste. No importa que el brasileño lleve solo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El último invento de Abu Dhabi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens