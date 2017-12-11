330 43

GA Telesis Launches Leveraged Finance Group with the Appointments of David Lloyd and Nolan Heske

GA Telesis, LLC (âGATâ) announces the launch of its Leveraged Finance Group (âLFGâ) to provide secured aircraft financing for lessors, investors, and airlines. GAT has appointed David Lloyd and Nolan Heske as Managing Directors of LFG to pursue the development, execution and growth of this strategy.

The LFG management team has over 35 years of combined experience in the aircraft and transportation finance sector. Prior to joining GAT, Mr. Lloyd and Mr. Heske cofounded Air Funding in 2016 to provide an alternative source of direct lending on commercial aircraft to lessors and airlines. Prior to Air Funding, David Lloyd spent 12 years at Carlson Capital as Head of Credit, Airlines & Aerospace. Mr. Lloyd was the group founder and was responsible for a portfolio with peak assets of $475 million. Mr. Lloyd also held executive positions at Credit Suisse and Chase Securities. Nolan Heske was previously a Managing Director with Jefferies for 7 years where he was responsible for trading, sourcing, and placing aviation related securities, loans, and bonds. Mr. Heskeâs prior experience includes executive positions at Guggenheim Securities and Piper Jaffray Securities covering the aviation and transportation sectors.

LFG will bring alternative sources of secured aircraft financing for lessors, investors, and airlines seeking solutions for both new and mid-life aircraft. The group will initially focus on senior debt, mezzanine debt, and uni-tranche structures. LFG is the latest business strategy to be implemented under the LTI (Leasing Trading & Investments) Group, which also includes the Asset Transaction Group (aircraft and engine leasing and trading and Structured Credit Products), and the Capital Management Group (management of investor capital including the GAIN Fund).

âLFG is the latest implementation of our strategy to utilize GATâs extensive industry expertise, comprehensive technical capabilities and world class execution to expand our platform as a unique integrated aviation solutions and service provider,â said Marc Cho, Chief Investment Officer of GA Telesis and President of the LTI Group. âBoth David and Nolan are industry veterans with enviable track records and I have the utmost confidence that they will build LFG into a meaningful player in the aircraft finance market,â he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the global provider of integrated aviation solutions serving the aviation and aerospace industries. Earlier this year, GA Telesis, along with its shareholder Tokyo Century Corporation announced over $2.5 billion in new capital initiatives surrounding leasing products over the next 36 months. Considered a pioneer in the sector, GA Telesis serves over 2,000 customers on six continents supporting all Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer aircraft as well as CFM International, General Electric, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce jet engines.

For further information: please contact marketing@gatelesis.com.

