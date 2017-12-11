330 43

Learning Tree Recognized as Top 20 IT Training Company for Eighth Year

For the eighth year in a row, Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has been named as a Top 20 IT Training Company by TrainingIndustry.com. Selection for this list was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses

Leadership and innovation in IT training

Company size and growth potential

Quality and number of clients

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation

âThe companies on this yearâs Top 20 IT Training Companies List lead the way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training,â said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc., in the companyâs press release.1 âThe companies selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences and desired delivery modalities.â

âLearning Tree is honored to be recognized as a Top 20 IT Training Provider,â said Richard A. Spires, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Tree.âWe are very proud of our accomplishments in 2017, especially in regards to our new partnership strategy, which positions Learning Tree to offer full-service, blended learning solutions to IT organizations globally. We are pleased to end 2017 with this honor and look forward to challenging ourselves in 2018, particularly in response to ever-changing learner and workforce development needs.â

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree Internationalis a leading provider of hands-on IT and management training to business and government organizations worldwide â including classroom, live online, on-demand, and customized blended solutions.

Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Treeâs extensive library of proprietary and partner content including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions â a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors â working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

