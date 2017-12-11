Learning Tree Recognized as Top 20 IT Training Company for Eighth Year

- Business Wire
For the eighth year in a row, Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has been named as a Top 20 IT Training Company by TrainingIndustry.com. Selection for this list was based on the following criteria:
âThe companies on this yearâs Top 20 IT Training Companies List lead the way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training,â said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc., in the companyâs press release.1 âThe companies selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences and desired delivery modalities.â
âLearning Tree is honored to be recognized as a Top 20 IT Training Provider,â said Richard A. Spires, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Tree.âWe are very proud of our accomplishments in 2017, especially in regards to our new partnership strategy, which positions Learning Tree to offer full-service, blended learning solutions to IT organizations globally. We are pleased to end 2017 with this honor and look forward to challenging ourselves in 2018, particularly in response to ever-changing learner and workforce development needs.â
About Learning Tree International
Established in 1974, Learning Tree Internationalis a leading provider of hands-on IT and management training to business and government organizations worldwide â including classroom, live online, on-demand, and customized blended solutions.
Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Treeâs extensive library of proprietary and partner content including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.
We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions â a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors â working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on managementÂ´s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties that could affect Learning Tree and its business include, but are not limited to the following: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year over year revenues, negative cash flows from operations, and maintain liquidity; our ability to successfully implement our new strategies to increase revenue and to achieve our cost reduction goals; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of Learning TreeÂ´s courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our courses and other products; a majority of our outstanding common stock is beneficially owned by our chairman and his spouse; risks associated with cyber security; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.
In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in Learning TreeÂ´s business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements, Learning Tree discusses in its 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K (âForm 10-Kâ), those risks in Item 1A, âRisk Factorsâ, as well as in its other filings with the SEC. Please read the Form 10-K, including the Risk Factors included therein, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SECÂ´s Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).
